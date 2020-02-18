Region 3 sectional seedings released

After 10 weeks of battling for position, girls sectional seedings across all classifications of Region 3 were released Tuesday, with one of the area's most frequently discussed matchups receiving clarity.
Starting in Class AAA Region 3, Section 2, Greenbrier East was voted as the No. 1 seed with Woodrow Wilson falling right in behind the Lady Spartans at No. 2.
The seeding is significant because it means that if the two teams meet in the sectional championship game, it will be held at Greenbrier East. That was the site of last Tuesday's controversial game that was suspended minutes into the fourth quarter because of an altercation between a Greenbrier East fan and Woodrow Wilson assistant coach Gene Nabors.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission later declared Greenbrier East the winner. The Lady Spartans were leading 46-40 when the game was stopped.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, told the Charleston-Gazette Mail Tuesday morning that a potential sectional championship between the two would be held in Fairlea. He added that the option for a neutral site was presented to both schools, but both declined.
Princeton and Riverside were voted as the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.
On the other side, George Washington secured the No. 1 seed in both the section and the region.
In Class AA Region 3, Section 1, Wyoming East was voted the No. 1 seed, followed by Westside, Oak Hill and Independence in that order. Liberty, which ended its season in January when there were no longer enough players left to field a team, was originally supposed to host the tournament. As a result, the tournament shifted to the next site in the rotation, Wyoming East, where the entire tournament will be played.
On the other side, PikeView secured the No.1 seed, followed in order by Bluefield, River View, James Monroe and Shady Spring. The Section 2 tournament will be hosted by Princeton, with the Shady Spring/James Monroe play-in game hosted by James Monroe.
In Class A, No. 3 Pocahontas County secured the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Midland Trail, Charleston Catholic, Webster County and Richwood. All games will be played at the higher seed. In Section 2, Summers County continued its stranglehold on the section, securing the No. 1 seed. Greenbrier West was voted No. 2, with Greater Beckley Christian, Montcalm, Meadow Bridge and Mount View filling out the rest of the bracket in that order. As is on the other side, the higher seed will host each game.
Sectional tournaments will begin next week.
Sectional Girls Basketball Schedule
Region 3
Class AAA
Riverside at Greenbrier East, TBD
Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, TBD
Class AA
Section 1
all games at Wyoming East High School
Monday, Feb. 24
1) No. 2 Westside vs. No. 3 Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
2) No. 4 Independence vs. No. 1 Wyoming East, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
3) Championship game, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Saturday, Feb. 22
1) No. 5 Shady Spring at No. 4 James Monroe
all remaining games at Princeton High School
Tuesday, Feb. 25
2) No. 2 Bluefield vs. No. 3 River View, 5:30 p.m.
3) No. 1 PikeView vs. Winner game 1, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
4) Championship game, 7 p.m.
Region 3
Class A
Section 1
all games at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
1) No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County
Wednesday, Feb. 26
2) No. 3 Charleston Catholic at No. 2 Midland Trail
3) Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Pocahontas County
Friday, Feb. 28
4) Championship game at highest remaining seed
Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
1) No. 5 Meadow Bridge at No. 4 Montcalm
2) No. 6 Mount View at No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian
Thursday, Feb. 27
3) Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Summers County
4) Winner Game 2 at No. 2 Greenbrier West
Friday, Feb. 28
5) Championship at highest seed