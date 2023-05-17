Southern West Virginia athletes are poised to converge on Charleston for the two-day state track and field extravaganza beginning Friday. Below is a look at some of the local qualifiers and key events in the three-classification meet set for the University of Charleston Stadium's Laidley Field:
• Both Woodrow Wilson teams approach the Class AAA portion of the 2023 WVSSAC State High School Track and Field Championships on the heels of nailing down yet another Region 3 team trophy.
The Flying Eagle girls enter the fray this weekend with several quality individuals and relays. Shot putter Bella Staples will help lead the way. Staples, third in the state meet shot put (34 feet, 1 1/2 inches) last year, has improved on that dramatically this spring with a state-leading 42-6, according to the statewide running website, www.runwv.com. Staples was runner-up to Riverside's Mallory Crowder in shot put region qualifying, but she won the discus.
Also in the field events, Beckley long jumper Kyndall Ince was the Region 3 champ with a leap of 16-4 3/4, and her teammate, Vai Simmons, was runner-up in that event. They are both in the top six of the state's best efforts this spring. High jumper Somalia Nelson grabbed the region win in her specialty with a clearance of 5-2, which is tied for first in the state.
Woodrow Wilson sophomore Mya Wooton is a considerable threat in the sprints. Wooton won the 400 in 59.15 last week, as well as finishing second in the 100. Wooton placed third in the one-lap race in 58.96 in the 2022 state meet, and she carries the state's fourth-best 2023 clocking (59.15) into this weekend.
Woodrow Wilson had three Region 3 winning relay units (4x100, 4x200 and 4x400).
Greenbrier East had an individual girls division champion in region qualifying — Abby Dixon in the 800 (2:28.59).
• On the boys side of the large school ranks, Oak Hill sophomore Conlan Brooks looks to continue a strong season in the boys sprints. Brooks won region titles in the 200 (23.1) and 400 (51.43) while placing runner-up in the 100 (11.09). Overall, he has logged the fifth-best 200 time (22.4), the sixth-fastest 100 time (11.02) and the eighth-best 400 clocking (51.43).
Woodrow Wilson's Aiden Kneeland won the region 1600 and placed second in the 800 last week. His season-best time of 4:20.32 in the 1600 came in the region meet and is fourth-best in the state, according to www.runwv.com.
Beckley's Ryan Mukhtar was the Region 3 high jump winner in 6-2, and his season-best 6-4 places him in a five-way tie for third, according to runwv.com. His teammate, Nelson Staples, leads the Region 3 300 hurdlers into this week after winning last week in 42.11.
The Flying Eagles had three winning Region 3 relay teams — 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdles.
• In the Class AA individual running races on the distaff side, two-time defending 800-meter state champion Natalie Barr, of Nicholas County, will help spearhead the charge for the local contingent. Barr, now a senior, won the two-lapper in Charleston in 2021 (2:24.51) and 2022 (2:22.37).
Her best performance this spring has been 2:23.31, which trails leader Emily Viani, of Grafton, by over three seconds.
Barr won the Region 3 race in 2:25.63. She also emerged victorious in last week's meet in the 400 (1:02.66) and 1600 (5:41.29) races.
Barr's Grizzlies teammate, Adrienne Truman, also won three region events — the high jump (5-0), long jump (15-5) and 100 (13.32). Truman has the best high jump (5-2) of her classification in the state this spring. She wound up in a three-way tie for second place in the 2022 state meet high jump.
Also locally for Class AA girls, Lilian Hatfield of the Region 3 girls team champ Shady Spring is a threat in the hurdles in Charleston. She won the 100 hurdles last week in 16.86 and placed second in the 300 hurdles (52.61). Her time in the shorter race is fourth-best statewide. Wyoming East's Abi Baker (49.61) defeated Hatfield in the 300 hurdles last week.
Other region champs looking to make some noise for the AA girls are Bluefield's Cara Brown in the 200 (27.96) and Independence's Bella Green in the shot put (32-10). Green has the third-best season effort of 34-6 from around the state.
• In Class AA boys, Shady Spring hurdler Hunter Davis won two races in region qualifying, crossing first in the 110 highs (16.08) and 300s (43.07). Davis has the fifth-best statewide season clocking (15.94) in the 110s.
Westside's Owen Keeney (6-6) and Nicholas County's Isaiah Miner (6-4) went 1-2 in the high jump in qualifying. They are 1-2 in the top season efforts, too, at 6-6 and 6-5, respectively.
NCHS shot putter Roman Milam was region winner in his event in 48-4 3/4. Milam has the fifth-best throw ahead of the state meet. Bluefield's Amir Hairston in the 100, PikeView's Braden Ward in the 800 and Bluefield's Gerard Wade in the long jump were also Region 3 titlists.
• In Class A girls, Richwood's Carlee Dillard enters the meet with the state's best performance in the high jump (5-6). She won the event in region competition with that clearance. Dillard was seventh in the event in Charleston last spring in 4-10.
Other Region 3 individual champions advancing include Summers County's Abby Persinger in the 100 (13.1), Greenbrier West's Ava Barclay in the 200 (27.95), James Monroe's Ava Pitzer in the shot put (30-10) and Richwood's Chloe Cox in the discus (100-9).
• A pair of triple-winners from the Class A Region 3 boys meet, James Monroe's Braydie Carr and Richwood's Aiden Miller, will seek to continue their success at the state meet.
Carr won the 100 (11.6), 200 (23.78) and 400 (52.07) in region competition, while Miller was triumphant in three field events — high jump (5-10), pole vault (10-0) and long jump (20-3).
Greenbrier West Region 3 boys individual champs Matthew Thomas (800 in 2:05.84) and Isaac Agee (110 hurdles in 15.82) qualified to compete this weekend. Thomas placed third in the 800 in states in 2022.
Midland Trail had a boys Region 3 individual champion in senior Todd Perry, who heaved the discus 110-9 1/2.
The Greenbrier West shuttle hurdles unit was region champ in 1:03.91. The Cavaliers were second in the 2022 state meet in 1:02.65.
