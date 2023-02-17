Indy SS girls

Shady Spring’s Kylee Barnes and Braylie Wiseman defend Jenna Harvey of Independence during their game Dec. 15 in Coal City.

 Jenny Harnish The Register-Herald

Here is the schedule for Region 3 girls basketball sectional tournaments, starting Saturday with Shady Spring hosting Independence.

Class AAAA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Capital at No. 1 George Washington

No. 3 Riverside at No. 2 South Charleston

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 1

Saturday

No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Shady Spring 1 p.m.

Monday

Independence/Shady Spring winner at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 4 Herbert Hoover at No. 1 Lewis County

No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Sissonville

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

Information not available

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Monday

No. 3 Bluefield at No. 2 Summers County

Wednesday

Championship, Bluefield/Summers County winner at No. 1 Wyoming East

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

Wednesday

No. 2 River View at No. 1 James Monroe*

*Montcalm and Mount View ended their seasons; River View and James Monroe both advance to the region co-finals

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Richwood at No. 1 Greenbrier West

No. 3 Meadow Bridge at No. 2 Webster County

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

