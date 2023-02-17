Here is the schedule for Region 3 girls basketball sectional tournaments, starting Saturday with Shady Spring hosting Independence.
Class AAAA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Capital at No. 1 George Washington
No. 3 Riverside at No. 2 South Charleston
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 1
Saturday
No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Shady Spring 1 p.m.
Monday
Independence/Shady Spring winner at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 4 Herbert Hoover at No. 1 Lewis County
No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Sissonville
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
Information not available
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Monday
No. 3 Bluefield at No. 2 Summers County
Wednesday
Championship, Bluefield/Summers County winner at No. 1 Wyoming East
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
Wednesday
No. 2 River View at No. 1 James Monroe*
*Montcalm and Mount View ended their seasons; River View and James Monroe both advance to the region co-finals
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Richwood at No. 1 Greenbrier West
No. 3 Meadow Bridge at No. 2 Webster County
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
