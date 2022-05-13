Region 3 Class A track qualifying

Richwood High's Trey Stanley posted a winning time of 10 minutes, 36.36 seconds to win the boys 3,200-meter run at Friday's Class A Region 3 Track and Field Championships at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Meadow Bridge's Jaden Gladwell crossed the finish line in second in 10:46.63.
Among the other early individual winners in Friday's meet were James Monroe's Adyson Hines in the girls shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 11 3/4 inches, James Monroe's Lilly Jackson (4-10) in the girls high jump and Charleston Catholic's Aurelia Kirby (12:34.62) in the girls 3,200.
Complete results were not available at press time.
West Virginia Class A squads will compete in their state championship meet at Laidley Field on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21.