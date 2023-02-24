Here is the boys sectional tournament schedule for Region 3.
Class AAAA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 George Washington
No. 3 Capital at No. 2 South Charleston
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Region 2, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East
No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 Shady Spring
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 PikeView
Thursday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 4 Sissonville vs. No. 1 Herbert Hoover (at West Virginia State)
No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Lewis County
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games at Brushfork Armory
Wednesday
No. 3 Westside vs. No. 2 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Summers County vs. No. 1 Bluefield, 8 p.m.
Friday
Championship, 7 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central
Friday
Championship, Liberty/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 3 River View vs. No. 2 Montcalm at Mount View High School
Friday
Championship, River View/Montcalm winner at No. 1 James Monroe
Region 3, Section 2
all games 7 p.m.
No. 4 Richwood at No. 1 Webster County
No. 3 Meadow Bridge at No. 2 Greenbrier West
Friday
Championship, at highest remaining seed
