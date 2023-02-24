Shady vs Independence

Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson watches on during a game against Independence Feb. 7.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Here is the boys sectional tournament schedule for Region 3.

Class AAAA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 George Washington

No. 3 Capital at No. 2 South Charleston

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Region 2, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East

No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Independence at No. 1 Shady Spring

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 PikeView

Thursday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 Sissonville vs. No. 1 Herbert Hoover (at West Virginia State)

No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Lewis County

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games at Brushfork Armory

Wednesday

No. 3 Westside vs. No. 2 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Summers County vs. No. 1 Bluefield, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central

Friday

Championship, Liberty/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

all games 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 3 River View vs. No. 2 Montcalm at Mount View High School

Friday

Championship, River View/Montcalm winner at No. 1 James Monroe

Region 3, Section 2

all games 7 p.m.

No. 4 Richwood at No. 1 Webster County

No. 3 Meadow Bridge at No. 2 Greenbrier West

Friday

Championship, at highest remaining seed

