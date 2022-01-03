Ashton Reed made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to lift Westside over Webster County Monday night at the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Reed was fouled on a put back attempt after Webster’s Rye Gadd had made a pair of free throws with 17.2 seconds left.
“I was just like, ‘I’ve got to make these, at least one to tie it up,’” Reed said. “After the first one went in the pressure was off.”
The game was a tight one throughout, But Webster ran out to a an eight-point lead in the fourth. An 11-2 run by Westside erased that deficit.
The lead changed hands seven times in the final 1:07.
Gadd, the state’s leading scorer at 35.8 points per game, finished with a game-high 29 to lead Webster County.
Westside was led by Evan Colucci with 22.
Westside
Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 3, Evan Colucci 8 2-2 22, Hunter Lester 2 1-2 5, Shandell Adkins 2 2-4 6, Kody Blackburn 3 0-0 8, Ashton Reed 4 7-9 15, Hansel Bledsoe 1 0-0 2, Austin Cline 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 21 14-19 63.
Webster County
Riley Clevenger 1 0-0 3, Rye Gadd 10 8-8 29, Rayden Triplett 4 0-0 8, Andrew Hardway 3 0-0 6, Dakota Blankenship 5 0-2 10, Logan Leichliter 2 0-0 6. TOTALS: 25 8-10 62.
W 15 16 11 21 - 63
WC 16 14 18 14 - 62
3-point field goals – W: 6 (Colucci 4, Blackburn 2), WC: 4 (Leichliter 2, Clevenger 1, Gadd 1). Fouled out – None.