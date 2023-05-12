Shady Spring’s Tyler Reed wasn’t even sure he was going to pitch Friday night.
Good thing he got the call.
The senior, who started Thursday against Independence, was brilliant in a 77-pitch, seven-inning tour de force that included seven hits surrendered in a game the Tigers had to win to remain alive in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on a rainy night in Shady Spring.
And they got it, forcing a decisive second game with a 4-2 win.
There was a 1 hour, 11 minute rain delay in the middle of the game, but even that couldn’t slow Reed.
He finished the night throwing 56 strikes, giving up three runs, two earned, with no walks and four strikeouts. It would make a classic thesis on pitching to contact.
“Coming in here, it’s a win or go home,” Reed said. “I don’t want to go out like that. I’ve got my boys behind me, they’re family to me and there is no way I’m letting that (game) slip past me. All I thought was throw strikes, let them hit the ball and let my teammates make plays. And for the most part we did.”
“When you think about it, seven hits, you look at the box score, they put up three runs, you’re like, ‘There is no way he only threw 77 pitches,’” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “They were swinging at first pitch strikes; he was getting fly balls early. I mean, he was in a groove tonight.”
“What more can you ask for?”
Some runs would have been nice, Meadows said, and he got those after the rain delay that came with the Grizzlies, seeking a first Class AA Region 3, Section 2 title, holding a 1-0 lead.
Grayson Kesterson got an extra swing in the third inning when a pop up was dropped in foul ground that would have been the third out. He made the most of the second chance with a single that ended up scoring pinch-runner Cain Ferrell when the throw trying to nail Ferrell went into the dead area in foul territory on the third base side.
The rain came in the bottom of the fourth inning and halted the proceedings for over an hour, but with the help of the umpiring crew the field was made playable after the rain passed through the area.
When play resumed, with Jake Meadows on first, walking before the delay, Colten Tate ripped a double to score Meadows and tie the game.
In the fifth, Lucas Milam came up with a clutch two-out single to score Aaron Triplett, who led off the inning with a single. In fact, Triplett and Braden Brown both singled to lead off the inning, but Levi Hellums’ bunt attempt to move them over was popped up in front of the plate. Catcher Brody Seabolt caught it and threw to first to double off Brown, who was caught between first and second.
Jake Meadows had a single scoring courtesy runner Jalon Bailey to tie it at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
A quick 1-2-3 sixth inning by Reed gave the Tigers’ bottom of the order a chance.
With two outs, Cash McCall started things with a walk and pinch-hitter Carter Pack got a single to keep the inning going. Seabolt, who had dropped the ball in foul territory earlier giving Kesterson another swing, ended up being the night’s second hero with a single scoring McCall with the go-ahead run.
Seabolt also threw out a runner trying to score and made the play on the bunt attempt turning it into a double play, holding down runs in the fifth inning.
Pack, fresh in the lineup, ended up scoring on a passed ball that ended up being a big run.
“Carter Pack has earned his time to be in the lineup,” Meadows said. “I thought in that situation we just needed contact. Cash walked so we put Carter in so maybe he could get a hit, and he got a hit. First and second, I called a timeout and said, ‘Brody, this is where you be the hero.’ He ends up being the hero but then Carter hustles his butt off to score on a passed ball. What more can you ask for?”
The way Reed was pitching, not much.
Just how efficient was the righty against Nicholas? You could add the 30 he threw in starting Thursday’s first elimination game against Indy to the 77 he threw against Nicholas County, and he still didn’t exceed the 110-pitch limit.
“He was hitting his spots, had control of every pitch he threw, and he just had a great night,” Nicholas County coach DJ Martin said.
Martin said the delay didn’t affect his team.
“Not really. They came out and kept fighting, we just just didn’t come through in situations,” Martin said. “Flip what happened with Shady in the first game. We didn’t get bunts down when we had to, and we put the ball in the air a lot, left a lot of guys stranded.”
So now it comes down to Saturday, a one-on-one battle at 6 p.m. for the Section 2 crown, where the winner will meet the winner of the same scenario Saturday in Section 1 between Bluefield and PikeView, one week forward.
“It’s disappointing (not to close it out Friday) but they’ve got to beat us twice,” Martin said. “We did our work early in the tournament, so we are still alive.”
Shady Spring’s recent surge of making the section interesting continues.
“I wish we didn’t have to make it so interesting,” Meadows said. “I guess we do. These kids, they don’t want to go down. They definitely don’t want to lose on their home field. Let’s see if we can do it again tomorrow.”
NC 001 010 1 — 3 7 0
SS 000 112 x — 4 5 1
Pitrcher and catchers – NC: Ira Mylott, Cole Burns (5), Coleton Hellems and Grayson Kesterson. SS: Tyler Reed and Brody Seabolt. WP – Reed. LP Burns. Hitting – NC: Kesterson 1-3, Cole Burns 1-3, Ira Mylott (run), Andrew Triplett 1-3 (run), Braden Brown 1-2, Levi Hellems 1-3, Cain Ferrell (run) Lucas Milam 1-2 (rbi), C. Hellems (rbi). SS: Jake Meadows 1-2 (run, rbi), Colten Tate 1-3 (2b, rbi), Cash McCall (run), Carter Pack 1-1 (run), Brody Seabolt 1-2 (rbI), Aiden Calvert 1-3 (2b), Jalon Bailey (run).
