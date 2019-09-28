Records can be deceiving.
Hurricane gave credence to that fact Friday night in a battle of 1-3 teams at Van Meter Stadium.
Coming off three straight losses to top 10-rated teams, Hurricane exploded in the second and third quarters against homestanding Woodrow Wilson on its way to a 41-8 win.
“We were 1-3 coming into this game and the teams that beat us will probably be in the top five at the end of the year,” Hurricane head coach Jeremy Taylor said. “We are trying to win the rest of our games, maybe get up to six or seven in the ratings and make some noise in the playoffs.”
Hurricane was its own worst enemy with crucial penalties in the first quarter, but started quarter No. 2 in excellent field position after downing a punt inside the Woodrow Wilson 5-yard line. On the exchange of punts, the Redskins got the ball back at the Woodrow 31.
“The first quarter was really frustrating. (Woodrow Wilson) always play us really tough,” Taylor said. “They do some schemes that really puts us in a funk sometimes. Then we dropped a couple passes early to remind you of last week. I was a little worried for a second, but the kids pulled through in the end.”
Four plays later, quarterback Austin Womack lit the Hurricane fire when he hit Chase Hager for an 11-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. In the first half alone, Womack completed 13 passes on 20 attempts for 199 yards.
“I thought (Womack) did a really good job tonight,” Taylor said. “When we are hitting on all cylinders, we are tough to stop.”
While the offense was finding its rhythm, the Hurricane defense forced its fourth straight three-and-out to give the offense the ball less than two minutes later.
“Our defense is playing lights out,” Taylor said. “They were dominant tonight just like last week except for one or two drives. Defensively, Tyrone Washington is a heckuva linebacker and he is just a junior.”
Undaunted by a sack and two penalties on the ensuing series, Hurricane went 54 yards on five plays for a 13-0 lead. Womack threw his second touchdown from 25 yards out to Ryan Moses.
The Womack-to-Moses duo would strike again before the half was over.
Woodrow Wilson finally picked up its initial first down of the game with 3:10 to play in the second quarter before being forced to punt the ball back to Hurricane with 2:17 until halftime.
Starting at its own 9-yard line, Womack drove his team 93 yards in five plays, culminating with his third touchdown pass of the half, a 46-yard bomb to Moses.
“Moses is a great wide receiver. Everybody did a little bit tonight. The offensive line, we had to move some people around, so I was pretty happy with them,” Taylor said.
The defense forced another three-and-out to start the second half and Hurricane marched down the field 60 yards to make the score 27-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run from Christian Hill. After being bottled up in the first half, Hill ended the night with 105 yards on 15 carries.
The Redskins put the game away with an 86-yard touchdown pass from Womack to J.T. James and a 39-yard score to Moses before the third quarter horn sounded.
Womack ended the night with 347 yards and five touchdowns on 17 completions.
“We have four really good receivers and a really good running back,” Taylor said. “I know we threw the ball a ton tonight, but sometimes teams try to take away Christian Hill. I don’t blame them, but it leaves them so vulnerable. There are not very many teams that have four guys that can cover us. We are blessed to have four guys that can run the ball and catch.”
It was not the performance that Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett expected.
“Coaches laid an egg, players laid an egg. Just very disappointed in myself and everybody that is associated here,” Sarrett said. “We just let everybody down and it is disappointing.”
H: 0 20 21 0 — 41
WW: 0 0 0 8 — 8
Second quarter
H: Hager 17 pass from Womack (Cole Bumgarner kick)
H: Moses 25 pass from Womack (kick blocked)
H: Moses 46 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick)
Third quarter
H: Hill 2 run (Bumgardner kick)
H: James 86 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick)
H: Moses 39 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Hill 15-105, Womack 4-(-6). W: Jacobe Harville 4-9, Maddex McMillen 9-13, Zach Weaver 4-(-11), Bryant Jones 4-9, Antwon Burnett 1-2
PASSING — H: Womack 17-27-0-347-5. W: McMillen 5-8-0-19-0
RECEIVING — H: Moses 6-133-3, Hager 4-51-1, Cunningham 1-17, James 3-116-1, Nathan Barham 3-33. W: Burnett 2-6, Jones 1-7. Ethan Osborne 1-6