Redfern's 24 points leads Woodrow

Woodrow Wilson didn’t necessarily need a Christmas Miracle Wednesday night in the Flying Eagles final game before the Christmas break.
Just a rabbit or two out of the old Top Hat sufficed just fine.
The Eagles turned a cluster of Bluefield turnovers into a key fourth quarter run in a 51-47 win over the Beavers at the Armory Wednesday night.
Before that it didn’t even look like a Christmas Miracle would save the Eagles, who for the second game in a row fell behind by double figures.
This time the Flying Eagles trailed by 12 in the first half, 28-16, partly because Caleb Fuller was tin the zone, scoring 10 points on an 11-0 Bluefield run that made a one-point lead 28-16.Fuller who had 17 in the first half, scored 12 of the Beavers 13 second quarter points.
Resilient Woodrow Wilson fought back and three Maddex McMillen free throws when he was fouled on a last second 3 pointer, made the score 3-25.
“We can’t keep digging hole like that and fighting out of it,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. “But I’m just proud our kids showed a lot of heart and that’s the main thing. We got the win. We just have to work and get better.”
A lot of the Flying Eagles problems were induced by Bluefield who continuously beat Woodrow Wilson to balls on the floor and beat them on the boards for offensive rebounds time and time again.
“Bluefield is scrappy, they have kids that really want to get down and play defense,” Kidd said. “Seemed like they got every loose ball and when they did shoot the ball it seemed like they were getting every rebound. We say rebounding is a war and you have to get ready for the war and get in the war, you can’t stand back from the war. Just go get the ball.”
With the Bluefield cut to five at the half, Woodrow was back in the game.
And the worm turned in the fourth quarter but not before Bluefield had restored that five point mark early in the final quarter.
Trailing 42-38, Woodrow Wilson made its move, on the defensive end.
Bluefield had the ball with a chance to up by six or seven but a Bluefield player tripped and the ball went to Elijah Redfern, who had a career-high 24 points, for the lay in.
On the next possession Cook knocked the ball loose and Redfern got to it and tipped it ahead to Cook for the layup and a tie score.
“I thought we kind of jumped into (point guard Ja’eon Flack) a little bit and made him play a little faster than he wanted and made him throw passes he didn’t want to throw,” Kidd said. “We got the steals and went down and made out layups. In the first half we kind of did the same thing but we missed those layups.”
The two central characters in the runout by Cook said that was a key for the Eagles
“Beckley basketball has always been about defense,” Cook said. “That basket was huge. We got a lot of momentum from that, and that brought us back into the game and it gave us a chance to settle back into the press.”
“We really had to bring it in the fourth quarter, bring it on defense,” Redfern said. “That was a big lay because it (meant) a tie game. I knew I had to get on the floor and pass it ahead (to Cook) and we scored on it. That really set the tone and gave is momentum.”
Bluefield grabbed on more led on a free throw, but Woodrow had grabbed the momentum.
“We threw the ball away on three out of five possessions and they went down and scored on all three,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said. “Good teams you can’t do that with. We played four 4-A school and we are 2-2. We’re getting better.”
Indeed, the Beavers beat Greenbrier East and Princeton of Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 and lost to Oak Hill and Woodrow Wilson.
Cook made a running one-hander left of the free throw line and after a missed free throw by Bluefield Redfern and scored and Sam Peck added a free throw to make it 49-44.
Redfern is now averaging 21 points through two games.
“Like I said last week I’m going to take what the defense is giving me,” Redfern said. “If they give me scoring opportunities, I’m going to take them and if they come out on me I’m going to get it to my teammates because I trust them.”
Kidd also said Cook’s play on defense was key in the fourth.
“I thought he had a big part in those turnovers and that was big for us,” Kidd said.
Woodrow returns for the Little General Classic at the Armory Dec. 28 when they play Charleston Catholic at8 p.m. They play the winner of Shady Spring-Cabell Midland the next day.
Caleb Fuller had 22 to lead Bluefield which is 3-2.
Redfern was the only double figure scorer Woodrow.
Bluefield (3-2)
Steve Addair 1 0-0 2, Ja’eon Flack 0 1-3 1, Chance Johnson 2 4-8 8, Brandon Fong 0 0-0 0, Caleb Fuller 9 1-2 22, Will Looney 3 0-0 8, R.J. Hairston 2 2-2 6. TOTALS: 17 8-15 47
Woodrow Wilson (2-0)
Keynan Cook 4 1-2 9, Maddex McMillen 1 4-5 6, Mike Miller 1 2-4 4, Sam Peck 2 1-3 6, Elijah Redfern 11 2-2 24, Landon Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Caleb Gravely 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Walton 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20 20-16 51
Bluefield 17 13 6 11 - 47
Woodrow Wilson 8 17 6 20 - 51
Three-point field goals – B: 5 (Fuller 3, Looney 2)WW: 1 (Peck) Fouled out – Flack.