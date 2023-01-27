oak hill – The latest installment of the Oak Hill-Woodrow Wilson rivalry was one of the record books.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern scored 30 points, all in the second half and overtime, and Flying Eagles coach Ron Kidd picked up his 400th career win in Woodrow’s 65-63 victory at the Lilly Center Friday night.
Redfern also had the shot with 4 seconds remaining to tie the score at 54-54 and send it to overtime.
Oak Hill could not have seen it coming after holding Redfern without a point in the first half and seven of the Flying Eagles’ field goals were 3s. In fact, the Flying Eagles didn’t hit their first two until there was 5 seconds remaining in the half.
Coby Dillon had four 3s to keep Woodrow in the game early and would add 20 points in the game. Redfern closed it out with a career night. The two combined for 50 of the Flying Eagles’ 65 points.
“I got into early foul trouble in the first half, and I didn’t score at all,” Redfern said. “After I saw that first one fall it felt good. Like my dad always says, trust my mechanics and they are going to fall, and we needed them to fall. I’m glad it counted.”
He didn’t miss a shot in the third as the Flying Eagles shot back from 34-29 down on the strength of a 7-0 Redfern run that gave Woodrow its first lead since a 3-2 advantage at the start. At the end of the quarter, it was 38-38.
Redfern and the Flying Eagles weren’t done with ties yet.
Oak Hill, behind a strong showing from Malachi Lewis, who actually led all scorers with 31 points (half his team’s total), many of them clutch, retook the lead 49-43 with a 7-0 run, finished off by a Lewis 3.
Redfern and Woodrow would take advantage of missed free throws by Oak Hill down the stretch. Oak Hill was 8 of 17 from the line in the game and 6 of 12 in the last 55.2 seconds of regulation and the overtime.
Oak Hill led 53-48 after Lewis made two free throws with just under a minute left.
Redfern responded with a two to cut it to 3.
After Oak Hill missed a free throw, Redfern was fouled and made a pair with 18.8 left.
Oak Hill’s Omar Lewis made 1 of 2 at that point before Redfern sped through the heart of the Oak Hill defense to get to the rim and tie it up. A desperation heave by Oak Hill nearly went in but bounced away, sending the game to overtime.
“I really wanted to go for the 3 and win the game,” Redfern said. “But once I saw I could get him off the drive, get that basket and get that 2, that’s what I wanted to do. We tied it up, went to overtime and finished it out.”
“We didn’t help over in the lane,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said. “We didn’t really want to leave Dillon (who had six 3s). They had him in the corner. But we knew (Redfern) was going to take the last shot. We wanted to load up in the lane on the backside. We didn’t get over there to help. I thought Ethan played pretty good defense on him. He made a real tough shot, up in the air with a left-hand layup. That’s what good players do, they take over games and he did that.”
“Wow, he showed what we talked about (Thursday) night, he can do it and he had to show he can do it and tonight he showed he can do it,” Kidd said. “That’s the Redfern we need each and every game. Getting the win was big. He put us on his back a couple times last year and we didn’t win the game. Tonight, he put us on his back, and we won the game.”
In overtime Redfern scored first but Trevor Kelly had a three-point play to give Oak Hill a 57-56 lead. At that point it was not a basket that Redfern scored but a key assist to Coby Dillon for his career-high sixth. When the Eagles got the ball back and Redfern scored, Woodrow had a 61-57 lead with two minutes remaining.
Oak Hill got a break. Malachi Lewis, engaging Redfern mano-a-mano, hit a jumper and was fouled, which took Redfern out with his fifth foul.
Lewis missed the free throws but Kelly got the rebound and Lewis scored to tie it.
But Woodrow Wilson’s Jaylon Walton had a big basket and on Oak Hill’s possession Lewis drove to the basket and Kellen Heffernan blocked it off Lewis to give Woodrow the ball.
Dillon made two free throws, then Omar Lewis made a free throw and missed the second, but the Oak Hill senior got the rebound and was fouled and again split the two, making it 65-63.
Oak Hill got the break it needed with 10.4 seconds left when Woodrow missed a free throw, but the Red Devils never got a final shot off.
As for his 400th win, Kidd downplayed the achievement.
“I didn’t even know it,” Kidd said. “It’s great for all the other coaches I have with me. It’s not a ‘me’ thing, it’s my other coaches I’ve had and the players I’ve had in this program. It means I’ve had good players and we’ve done the right thing with this program.”
Kidd and the Eagles (6-7), who surpassed last year’s win total with the victory, will go for 401 on Tuesday at Greenbrier East in a key Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 game. Oak Hill (7-6) is at Riverside.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 6 2-2 20, Elijah Redfern 13 2-2 30, Zyan Hawthorne 1 0-0 3, MJ Staples 0 0-1 0, Kelen Heffernan 2 0-0 6, Jaylon Walton 3 0-0 6. Ziyon Cousins 0 0-0 0, Andre Wright 0 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-5 65.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 1 3-6 5, Cole Nelson 0 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 12 2-3 31, Cole Legg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3 1-3 7, Jeremiah Jackson 4 0-3 8, Trevor Kelly 5 2-2 12. Totals: 25 8-17 63
WW 9 14 15 16 11 — 65
OH 12 14 12 16 9 — 63
Three-point field goals – WW: 11 (Dillon 6, Redfern 2, Z. Hawthorne 1, Heffernan 2). OH: 5 (M. Lewis5). Fouled out – WW: Redfern.
