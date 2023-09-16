BLUEFIELD — Woodrow Wilson had trouble finding any semblance of offense in the first half of its game with Bluefield Saturday.
In the second half, the Flying Eagles couldn’t be stopped, scoring on four straight possessions to pull out a 28-27 win at Mitchell Stadium.
The win was subdued, however, when star receiver Elijah Redfern collapsed on the sideline in the waning seconds with Woodrow in victory formation.
The game was called with 10 seconds to go. Redfern was transported to a local hospital. No further information was available.
Coach Street Sarrett said he wasn’t sure what happened, but that it was on the Woodrow sideline.
Redfern was a key player during Woodrow’s second half comeback with three touchdown receptions and five catches overall for 99 yards. He had six for 105 yards in the game.
It was through the air that Woodrow found success in the final 14 minutes of the game.
Trailing 21-7, Woodrow went to work late in the third.
First, MJ Staples had a big 24-yard run to the Bluefield 30-yard line. Richardson then found Redfern between Willis Wilson and Sencere Fields inside the 4. He caught the ball and spun around into the end zone to make it 21-14.
Woodrow tied it early in the fourth, when Redfern got loose again as Richardson uncorked the ball from 25 yards out. Redfern had to readjust but did, and the Bluefield defensive back never saw the ball as Redfern caught the ball falling backwards.
The final score came with 7:10 on a route where Redfern came back to catch a short pass on the Beckley side then jetted across the field and scored near the Bluefield side.
“We just see what works and we go with it,” Sarrett said. “It’s all about making adjustments and that’s what we did at halftime.
“I thought we were in better shape, and we moved the ball and we saw some things. Those guys played tough. Elijah Waller. Elijah Redfern. Devin Richardson. And those guys up front giving (Richardson) some protection. Devin Richardson grew up today and stayed in the pocket and completed some passes. That’s what I liked about Devin Richardson today.”
Richardson came in the game just 8 of 22 for 205 yards passing and two touchdowns. He was 12 of 23 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns against Bluefield.
Bluefield coach Fred Simon said he wasn’t shocked Woodrow went to its passing game.
“We knew they were capable, but we didn’t know if they could do it,” Simon said. “What we’re short of, we had defensive players out and we started two freshmen out there and that hurt us a little bit. But they battled their guts out. You can’t give up big plays and we did. We let them pass the ball.”
Even after Woodrow Wilson fought back to take a 28-21 lead, Bluefield struck back when RJ Hairston got behind the Flying Eagles secondary and Fields hit him for an 89-yard touchdown.
Hairston finished with 116 yards receiving, all the Beavers positive passing yards, and Fields had 116 passing and 76 yards rushing.
Simon elected to go for two and the lead with 4:09 remaining.
Fields took the snap and tried to find a seam behind his right guard but he was corralled by a flock of Flying Eagles two yards short of the goal line by Andre Thomas, Keandre Goode, Bryce Ford and Landon Jones.
“I felt like if we got it there, we’d win the game,” Simon said. “We didn’t get it. But I’d do it again in a minute. I think it was the right decision.”
“They had the momentum,” Sarrett said. “We were ready for it. I’m glad we stopped it. It’s a win. We’re 1-0 today.”
And the Flying Eagles are now 3-1 overall.
Staples had 58 yards to lead the Woodrow Wilson rushing attack.
“Hats off to (Woodrow),” Sarrett said of his team. “Tough bunch. They came out in the second half and played tough.”
Bluefield led 14-0 at the half, Fields scoring on a two-yard run with 0:58 remaining in the first quarter and capping the Beavers' first drive, and on a 35-yard fumble return by Tyquise Powell after a sack of Richardson by Hairston coming off the edge.
Woodrow finally got on the board when Jacob Reeves scored on a 1-yard run, his only carry in the game. He also recovered a fumble on defense.
On the Beavers' next series, Fields went 65 yards, breaking several tackles on the way, to make it 21-7 with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter.
“You can’t arm tackle,” Sarrett said. “We said it coming down here, you can’t arm tackle these guys, you have to break down and tackle them. They’re a very athletic club. Bluefield is a very good ball club. Hands down, they are tough."
That set up Woodrow Wilson’s furious finish.
Bluefield is 1-3 and is off next week before welcoming in Independence Sept. 29.
All the thoughts after the game were with Redfern and a Woodrow Wilson fan who also passed out in the stands afterwards.
WW 0 0 14 14 - 28
B 7 7 7 6 - 27
First quarter
B – Sencere Fields 4 run (Eli Riffe kick), 0:58
Second quarter
B – Tyquise Powell 35 fumble return (Riffe kick), 9:22
Third quarter
WW – Jacob Reeves 1 run (Tyler Radford kick), 4:37
B – Fields 65 run (Riffe kick), 3:34
WW – Elijah Redfern 30 pass from Devin Richardson (Radford kick), 2:01
Fourth quarter
WW – Redfern 24 pass from Richardson (Radford kick), 11:16
WW – Redfern 26 pass from Richardson (Radford kick), 7:10
B – RJ Hairston 89 pass from Fields (run failed), 4:09.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WW: Konnor Ray 5-12, Richardson 4-4, MJ Staples 13-58, Elijah Waller 5-4, Christian Stewart 2-2, Ford 2-3, Reeves 1-1-1, Landon Jones 2-33. B: Fields 21-76-2, Josiah Campbell 3-10, Gerrard Wade 4-17, Ty Patton 3-3, Willis Wilson 3-15, RJ Hairston 1-2, Jamarius Smith 1-4, Tyquise Powell 1-0.
PASSING – WW: Richardson 12-23-0-186-3. B: Fields 3-6 -0-116-1.
RECEIVING – WW: Elijah Waller 6-81, Redfern 6-105-3.B: Hairston 2-116-1, Campbell 1-0.
