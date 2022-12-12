Most fans of Woodrow Wilson boys basketball would probably like to forget last season ever happened.
Not Elijah Redfern.
“I definitely don’t want to erase it from our memories,” Redfern said, “because we want to use it as fuel to do better and we want to use it as motivation.”
The Flying Eagles finished an uncharacteristic 5-17 last season, all of it ending on a last-second loss to Princeton in a first round sectional game on their home floor. They were playing with the school’s record 16 state championship banners overhead, signifying the success of a program not accustomed to playing 12 games under .500.
That they did, and all involved in the program want to reverse it. Redfern will play a huge hand in the effort to get there.
Woodrow will try to get it done with a young roster. With Redfern the most experienced player, and widely regarded as one of the top players in West Virginia, he will be looked to for leadership on and off the court.
Head coach Ron Kidd, going into his 23rd season, laid it all out on the table.
“We’ve got a young team coming up this year. He has to be the greatest leader of all time,” Kidd said with a smile before practice Monday. “(Woodrow has) a bunch of ninth-graders and 10th-graders, so he’s going to have to be a great leader for us this year.
“We’ve talked to him about being a leader. Our team is young and is going to go through some growing pains, but it’s up to him to be positive in everything that we do so they will build confidence in themselves.”
“I take pride in it because we have a lot of young guys and I have to show them the correct way to do things and what it takes to really win,” Redfern said.
Kidd is confident that Redfern has the qualities it takes to be the leader the team needs.
“He has shown them in the preseason, and in our scrimmage games he’s done a good job being a good leader,” Kidd said. “He’s going to really have to do it once the real show starts.”
That happens Friday when the Flying Eagles open their season at home against rival Greenbrier East (1-1).
Redfern established himself last season as a top player in the Mountain State. He was the captain of the Class AAAA all-state second-team after averaging 21.1 points per game.
“I feel like I’m on the right track,” Redfern said. “I feel like I did pretty good last year, but there’s always room for improvement. I’m going to keep striving to be the best player I can be and put my team in the best position they can to win.”
Some of the young players expected to contribute this year are sophomore Braydon Hawthorne, who got experience as a freshman last season, and freshmen Coby Dillon and Braydon’s brother Zyon Hawthorne.
And that’s only a few of many.
“They’re coming along really good,” Redfern said of the young players. “We’ve been playing in the offseason and they’ve really progressed a lot since then. So I’m excited to see what they look like near March.”
They likely all know the reputation of the program and know that seasons like the one the Flying Eagles had last winter don’t often happen. If not, Redfern can tune them in.
“I’ve been telling the guys we don’t want that to happen again,” he said. “We know what it tastes like and we want to get better this year.”
