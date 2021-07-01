Redden wins state's Johnny Bench Award

Parker Redden is getting an early taste of the college game with the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League, but he's still getting reminders of his successful high school senior season.
The Shady Spring graduate was announced as one of 10 winners of the Johnny Bench Award, which is given to the top high school baseball and softball catchers in what the award website dubs "Reds Country": West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The softball winner from West Virginia was Emily Faith Allen of Parkersburg.
The award is also given to the top catcher in NCAA Division I baseball and softball. It is named for the Hall of Fame catcher and two-time National League Most Valuable Player who played his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds.
"It’s a true honor to be a part of some of the best catchers in the nation," Redden said. "I couldn’t have done it without the support of the community and coaches and my family. They’ve blessed me and helped me more than I could’ve asked for."
On Wednesday, Redden was named a Class AA first-team all-state catcher by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association after batting .373 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 39 RBIs. He also walked 24 times and threw out 18 would-be base stealers behind the plate.
"Parker is a kid that puts in the effort behind the scenes when no one is watching," Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. "He has put in the work the last four years at Shady, as well as the travel circuit to get where he is now. But Parker is (also) a great kid. Brings good character to our program as well as leadership experience. He is deserving of first-team all-state honors, and winning the Johnny Bench Award one day later just goes to show what type of kid he is. Delaware is getting a good one!"
Redden signed last month to play Division I baseball at the University of Delaware. He is now playing for the Sock Puppets of the new-look Appalachian League, which last fall was announced as the first league to be part of USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline.
Going into Thursday, Redden had played in four games and was batting .133 (2-for-15) as he begins the transition from high school to college.
