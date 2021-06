Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald

Shady Spring senior catcher Parker Redden, seated third from left, signs his letter of intent to play at University of Delaware. Seated with him are, from left, his brother Paxton Redden, mom Lori Redden and dad Gary Redden. Standing are, from left, Shady Spring head coach Jordan Meadows, former assistant coach Jon Riffe and former head coach Dave Shaw.