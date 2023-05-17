crawley — Not that there was ever any question of Brilee Redden’s competitive fire, but she proved it for everybody to see Wednesday night.
Often pitching behind in the count, Redden still ended up with 12 strikeouts in a two-hitter, leading Greenbrier West to a 3-1 win over James Monroe in the first game of the Class A Region 3 championship series at Western Greenbrier Middle School.
The Cavaliers fell behind 1-0 right at the start, immediately testing the freshman Redden’s resolve.
She passed.
Redden struck out the last two hitters of the first inning to start a string of 12 straight batters retired. She wound up striking out two batters in every inning except the sixth.
“She was missing some spots, but she settled down nicely and throws hard,” Cavaliers coach Tony Hinkle said.
Redden did often have to fight back while down in two- and three-ball counts. But she did just that to put the Cavaliers (22-2) on the brink of a berth in next week’s state tournament.
“I get frustrated at myself a lot, and I always try to get the first strike,” Redden said. “When it doesn’t happen, I just tell myself, ‘You’ve got to get this pitch. You’ve got to get this pitch.’ and tonight it just worked.”
“That’s usually not her. She’s usually pitching from ahead,” Hinkle said. “We struggled a little bit getting that first strike across. But she’s a battler, now. I’ll tell you what, for a kid that’s 14 years old — unbelievable.”
The Cavaliers tied the game in the third, then got Redden the runs she needed in the fifth.
No. 9 hitter Brooke Patterson reached on an error with one out, stole second and went to third when Maddie Fields reached on a fielder’s choice. Redden reached on another fielder’s choice that allowed Patterson to score the go-ahead run.
Fields then scored scored on Preslee Treadway’s single up the middle to make it a 3-1 game.
“It helped me a lot. It took some pressure off,” Redden said.
“We just finally connected with the ball, and just thank God to give us the ability to do that.”
The Mavericks (18-12) committed four errors and had a couple of mental mistakes that ultimately cost them.
“It was a good game all in all,” James Monroe coach Greg Wickline said. “We just had about four little routine plays and that’s what’s kind of been our (problem) all year. We’ll play halfway decent and make all the routine plays, and then we’ll have a game where we have a few (bad) plays. The girls know that. We went over it and over it, and they know how important the little routines are.”
One standout effort by the defense came in the bottom of the sixth when James Monroe turned a triple play.
Hannah Sweet was on first and Julie Herndon on second when Brooklyn Adkins lined a shot the opposite way. Mavericks first baseman Emily Bailey snagged the line drive and stepped on the base to retire Sweet, who broke for second. Bailey then fired to second to get Herndon who had to turn around after getting halfway to third.
“That was pretty exciting for the girls,” Wickline said. “I was glad (Bailey) was aware to catch it, tag first and aware of where the girl on second was. She’s a pretty smart kid.”
The Mavericks took their lead when Chloe Bert led off with a walk — the only one of the game for Redden — stole second and was sacrificed to third by Shay Wickline. Madison Boothe then dropped a bunt that died on the chalk on the home plate side of the left-handed batter’s box.
The Cavs tried to get Bert in a rundown but she was able to score.
The Cavs got the run back in the third when Patterson walked to lead it off, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored when Redden reached on a one-out error.
James Monroe starter Bryleigh Thomas allowed five hits over six innings. She struck out nine and walked one.
Game 2 will be played in Lindside Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Cavaliers needing a win to secure their first state tournament berth since 2019. A James Monroe win would force Game 3 Friday in Crawley.
“We actually haven’t played a lot of close games, but the close games we’ve played the kids, they never give up,” Hinkle said. “They are built for that. I can’t explain that, but they never get shook.”
