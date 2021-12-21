OAK HILL – Benitez Jackson did not mince words when talking about the first-half performance of his Oak Hill team’s game with Liberty Tuesday night at the Fred Ferri Court at the Lilly Center.
“Like I told our guys, in my years of coaching that was some of the worst basketball I’ve seen in the first half,” Jackson said. “I thought we were flat, I don’t think we played hard, we didn’t make shots. We just had a lack of energy and enthusiasm. I warned the guys coming out. I told our coaches we were flat coming out.”
And the score, 17-17, showed that.
Oak Hill turned up the juice in the second half to post a 49-31 victory over the Raiders to improve to 3-2.
Both teams were without their top player. Oak Hill’s leading scorer, and one of the area’s top 3-pooint shooters, Jacob Perdue missed the game out sick along with Jeremiah Jackson, the coach’s nephew, and Trevor Kelly, a sophomore who was in the rotation.
For the Raiders, they learned this week they will be without senior leader A.J. Willliams, nephew of Liberty coach Chad Williams, for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.
“It’s huge, you have somebody in your program that long who brings that much to the table," Chad Williams said of A.J. Williams, who was the team’s leading scorer his first three seasons, though his sophomore and junior years were interrupted by injury and then Covid-19. “All of a sudden he is gone without warning. It’s not only devastating to the coaches, but the players as well. Everybody is trying to figure out how they can pick up slack.”
“We had three players out but that shouldn’t matter,” Jackson said. “That gives the other guys an opportunity to play. You would think they would be excited to come out and get an opportunity which they probably wouldn’t get if the other guys were there.”
The turning point came in the third quarter when Oak Hill started what would be a game-changing 15-3 run. Liberty went over seven minutes with just a 3-pointer from Ethan Williams.
Up 26-22, thanks to a 7-0 run earlier in the quarter, Sammy Crist started the run with a pair of free throws, and Malachi Lewis, who drew Jackson’s praise after the game, had back-to-back baskets before Williams hit a 3 to make it 32-25 at the end of the third.
Oak Hill then scored the first nine points of the fourth, beginning with two more Crist free throws and his dagger 3 at the end of the run.
“We just had to pick our effort up,” said Crist, who led the Red Devils with 19 points. “That’s about it. We played with all we’ve got, we rebounded, we defended, that was the only thing that was missing, our effort.”
The run was the key, Williams said.
“I told the boys we had about a minute-and-a-half where we lost our focus,” Williams said. “When we lose our focus it's hard to get back that momentum that we’ve lost because we don’t have A.J. Every possession is important when you don’t have your main scorer on the floor.”
Oak Hill's Lewis, a sophomore, had six points during the run.
“We put him in about the middle of the third quarter and we couldn’t take him out of the game he was playing so well,” Jackson said. “Every week after every game, every practice we say we need to get him on the floor more. He’s a guy we think is talented. He shoots the ball well, he can rebound.”
The run was enough to close out the game for Oak Hill.
Adam Drennen led the Raiders with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
The game couldn’t have been playing into Liberty’s hands any better than the first half, when the Raiders did enough to hang around. There were four ties and three lead changes as the teams struggled to make shots.
What looked like a huge advantage for Liberty might not have been, Williams said.
“I didn’t go to the bench the way I usually do because we were right there,” Williams said. “Part of it is my fault, I take responsibility for the game. I let it get out of hand. It’s a learning curve for everyone right now.”
Oak Hill led by five early, 5-0 on a Crist 3 and a Cade Maynor 2 and Liberty’s biggest lead was four, 15-11 after Drennen and Zach Bowman baskets.
Oak Hill’s Cade Maynor made a 3 late in the half to tie it at 17.
Liberty will be off for Christmas but return for the Little General Classic on Dec. 28 against Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian and Class AAAA Princeton the next night. Oak Hill is also off for Christmas now but will return Dec. 29 at PikeView.
Liberty (1-4)
Adam Drennen 6 1-4 13, Adam McGhee 3 0-0 5, Ethan Williams 2 0-0 6, Conner Cantley 0 0-0 0, Zach Bowman 2 0-0 4, Rasean Simms 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 14 1-6 31
Oak Hill (3-2)
Omar Lewis 2 0-0 5, Leonard Farrow 2 0-2, Sammy Crist 6 4-5 19, Troy Foster 0 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 3 2-2 8, Braxton Hall 1 0-0 2, Cole Maynor 3 0-0 7, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2 0-0 5, Shakir McDowell 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 6-9 49
L 11 6 8 6 — 31
OH 9 8 15 17 — 49
Three-point field goals – L: 2 (E. Williams 2). OH:5 (Crist 3, Maynor, Varg0-Thomas. Fouled out - none.