OAK HILL — Frustration and disappointment have characterized Oak Hill's 2020 football season.
The adverse feelings have not been as a result of losses on the field, but instead from Covid-19 restrictions that have kept the Red Devils sidelined all season.
But all that turned to anticipation Friday night when Oak Hill was finally afforded the opportunity to hit the gridiron, hosting Mingo Central at John P. Duda Stadium.
Led by a vast array of weapons, a bend-but-don't-break defense and the big arm of quarterback Logan Lawhorn, the Red Devils took full advantage of their first opportunity to play, beating the Miners 34-26.
"Pretty good game tonight. Obviously, Mingo Central is really good. They came in exactly as they say they are, they are tough as nails," first-year Oak Hill head coach Dave Moneypenny said. "We were lucky to kinda get out of there tonight (with a win)."
The Miners could somewhat relate to the frustrations felt by the Red Devils, having also been sidelined all season coming into this week.
However, Mingo Central was playing its second game of the season, after battling Man just two days prior on Miner Mountain.
"It was a great game tonight. We came up a little short tonight, but I am proud of my kids," Mingo Central head coach Josh Sammons said. "With what we have been dealt this year, I am just glad they are getting to play. Of course, we want to win. We came out and did some positive things tonight. My quarterback was a little banged up with us playing Wednesday, but overall I am proud of them."
From the opening kick, it was obvious that both offenses were going to be a handful to stop.
Oak Hill put the Miners under pressure from the start. After a 38-yard run by Omar Lewis put the Red Devils inside the Miners 10-yard line, quarterback Logan Lawhorn sneaked the ball across from one yard out, giving Oak Hill a 6-0 lead.
"We have some really good kids and they are excited to play the game of football," Moneypenny said. "They get along really well and we have some good chemistry. Everything seems to be coming together for us right now. Win or lose, these kids are a lot of fun to coach."
The Miners would answer to tie the score. However, the tie was short-lived thanks to a 38-yard touchdown jaunt from Te-amo Shelton for the Red Devils.
A quick three-and-out gave the ball back to the Red Devils, who showed they not only have a huge stable of backs, they also have a quarterback who can strike fear into the secondary.
When Braxton Hall got behind the Miners' secondary, Lawhorn hit him with a perfect spiral for a 76-yard touchdown that gave the home team a 20-6 lead.
Trailing 20-12 at the break, Mingo Central roared down the field 70 yards mainly on the back of Zion Martin to quickly close the gap to 20-18 on the opening drive of the second half.
With the Red Devils offense sputtering for the first time all night, the Miners had their best chance to take the lead when they held Oak Hill scoreless in the quarter.
However, an interception by Ethan Vargo-Thomas and a defensive stand flipped the field position in favor of Oak Hill as the third quarter came to a close.
On the first play of the final quarter, Lawhorn again sneaked it across from one yard out for a 27-18 lead.
"We had a couple turnovers there and some things didn't go our way, but that is football," Sammons said. "I tell my kids things are going to happen good and bad. Unfortunately, it went their way instead of our way tonight."
The Oak Hill defense came up big again on the next series to help break the game open. After a huge sack from Khalil Gray put the Miners in a third-and-long situation, Vargo-Thomas recorded his second interception of the night to give the ball back to the offense.
Lawhorn and Hall stung the Miners again, this time from 43 yards to give Oak Hill a 34-18 lead.
"Logan made some big plays for us," Moneypenny said. "He has a couple of guys out there that can catch it, our offensive line blocked pretty well and we were able to run the football."
The visitors refused to go away quietly and marched 80 yards in just over two minutes to get within eight points. Getting the ball back with one minute to play, the Miners moved the ball to the Oak Hill 32-yard line before Hall intercepted Goad's pass on the final play of the game.
"Defensively, we have some holes we need to patch. We bent, but didn't break," Moneypenny said. "We haven't been tested and this was a really good test tonight."
Oak Hill is scheduled to host Greenbrier East next Friday, Oct. 9.
MC: 6 6 6 8 — 26
OH: 20 0 0 14 — 34
First Quarter
OH: Logan Lawhorn 1 run (kick no good)
MC: Isa Scales 7 pass from Daylin Goad (kick blocked)
OH: Te-amo Shelton 38 run (kick no good)
OH: Braxton Hall 76 pass from Lawhorn (Omar Lewis rush)
Second Quarter
MC: Connor Thacker 19 pass from Goad (pass incomplete)
Third Quarter
MC: Zion Martin 9 run (rush failed)
Fourth Quarter
OH: Lawhorn 1 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH: Hall 43 pass from Lawhorn (Vargo-Thomas kick)
MC: Goad 2 run (Norman Kennedy from Goad)