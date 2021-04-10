Red Devils runner-up in Class AAA Region 3

Oak Hill’s return to Class AAA wrestling took a successful turn Saturday.
The Red Devils qualified nine wrestlers for the state tournament and finished runner-up to champion St. Albans at the Class AAA Region 3 tournament Saturday at Riverside High School.
Oak Hill finished with 151.5 points, led by senior Eli Sedlock’s run to the 145-pound championship. Sedlock picked up career win No. 100 in the semifinals.
“I was really impressed with his effort,” Oak Hill coach David Vincent said.
The other state qualifiers for Oak Hill were Aaron Higginbotham (third, 126), Case Bryant (fourth, 138), Mason Wills (second, 152), Sam Evans (fourth, 160), Dominique Johnson (third, 182), Maxwell Underwood (third, 195), Mike Cole (fourth, 220) and Colton Naylor (fourth, 285).
Woodrow Wilson came away with three regional champions and finished fourth with 137 points. Ethan Osborne (138), Hezekyiah Creasy (152) and Devan Gauldin (195) all won titles.
Other qualifiers for the Flying Eagles were Kaiden Radford (second, 106), Ryan Muktar (fourth, 120), Jay Jones (third, 170) and Jackson Evans (second, 285).
Greenbrier East was sixth with 119 points and had two champions — Colby Piner (160) and Thomas Mullins (220). Other qualifiers were Chase Martin (fourth, 113), Micah Fisher (fourth, 132), Bryson Ormsbee (third, 145), Craig Barnhouse (third, 152) and Landen Hoover (second, 182).
Princeton (seventh, 99 points) had one champion in 170-pounder Eli Padgett. Also going to Huntington for the Tigers will be Mahayla Finley (fourth, 106), Trace Hatfield (second, 113), Montana Meachum (third, 132), Carter Meachum (fourth, 182) and Matt Lewis (fourth, 285).
The state tournament will be held April 19-20 at Mountain Health Arena.
