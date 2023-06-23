For many wrestlers, the season never truly ends. Some go to national tournaments, some to camps, and others go to all of the above.
There are some, however, who don’t see the mat past the regional or state tournaments, for a variety of reasons. That’s where the three-week summer window comes in handy.
Oak Hill coach David Vincent will have a mixed bag of experience and youth when the season begins in November. His current time working with them will give him an early view of what he will have to work with.
“It’s great to have the kids come in and see the excitement, where a lot of them haven’t been on a mat since the end of February,” Vincent said. “We’ve got some of them that haven’t stopped. Several of them come in and you see the excitement in their eyes, and their excitement to get back at it.
“It’s a time to go over some new techniques and knock some rust off some kids. It’s a nice time to gauge what the season will look like.”
The Red Devils will be without Mason Wills and Gabe Truman, who ended their careers as state placers in March. Both were sixth in the state, Wills at 165 and Truman at 215.
Truman won the Region 3 championship and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. Wills was second at regionals.
The top returning senior will be Colton Naylor, a two-time all-stater at heavyweight. He also is a two-time All-American at the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach.
He is spending June not just in the wrestling room, but also with the Oak Hill football team led by first-year head coach Davon Marion.
“At this point I just hope to accomplish being ready for (wrestling) season,” Naylor said. “I’m confident; I know that I’m good. But there is always somebody bigger and badder and better than I am and I want to work to be able to get there and beat them.”
“He’s got the opportunity to do what only a handful have done in the history of Oak Hill High School,” Vincent said. “So we’re looking for big things from him next year.”
Naylor is ready for his role as a leader.
“I am looking forward to be able to help some of these kids and maybe get them to realize that I can help them get better just as much as some of the other people they’ve been listening to, and that I can hopefully show them new things and help them work towards their goals just as much as I’m working towards mine,” Naylor said.
Naylor projects to be one of five seniors on the Oak Hill roster. Among others will be Hayden Keffer, who missed all of last season after suffering an injury two days before the first tournament of the season; Chris Hale at 150; and Colton Willard at the Region 3 meatgrinder that is 132.
Hale was second in the region and Willard fourth.
Vincent also expects the return of Aaron Higginbotham and Adam Long. Higginbotham was a state qualifier at 126 as a freshman.
There is a returning state champion on the Oak Hill roster. Sophomore Kirclyn Coleman won the 114-pound title at the fourth annual West Virginia Girls Championships, and Vincent expects her success to continue.
Coleman scored 30 points on her own at the state tournament. She won’t be alone next season, joined by incoming freshmen Destiny DeMoss and Kirra Robinson. DeMoss was second in the middle school state tournament at 145.
Coleman will be a leader for them, just as Naylor will be for the boys.
“We’re looking for Destiny and Kirra to learn a ton from Kirclyn and keep the (girls) momentum going,” Vincent said.
Underclassmen who Vincent said have been putting in the work include B.J. Cole, Jamison Swafford, Brysen Lego, Andrew Grimmett, AJ Humphrey and Jeremy Lewis.
Vincent is also optimistic about the incoming freshman group of Eli Kirk (fourth at the WSAZ Invitational), Dayvon Bravo (sixth), Isaac Davis, Cade Compton and Caiden Morris.
Vincent said turnout has been solid throughout the last couple of weeks and he likes what he has seen.
“We’ve had anywhere from 8 to 12 show up,” Vincent said, “and the kids that are showing up are wanting to work.”
