After playing to a 2-2 tie during the regular season, the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 boys soccer championship Saturday at Carter Foundation Field was expected to be a tight match between Oak Hill and PikeView.
The Red Devils quickly put that theory to rest. Led by a hat trick from senior Andre Re, Oak Hill handled the Panthers with relative ease in an 8-1 decision.
“This year I told the boys, we are going have to have fun. I think in years past we have been a little too tight with the boys,” head coach Lenny Keaveny said. “This has been the first year that we haven’t had to teach soccer skills. We can now concentrate on all the other stuff. We expected this team to score eight or ten goals every game. It just hasn’t happened, but if it happens at this time of the year, all the better.”
Although they are powered by a strong senior class, Oak has also benefited from a talented group of youngsters who had a big impact on the sectional win.
Sophomore Colton Workman scored the games first goal in the ninth minute to get the Red Devils rolling.
“We don’t rebuild, we reload,” Keaveny said. “We are smart enough to know that we have some guys that need to play and develop. Ty Wilburn is a freshman and he started for us. We have sophomores, Jack (Mrozek) and Colton. We have been waiting for Colton to score because we know he is a scorer. He scored today for us.”
Sophomore Titus Carr blasted a shot two minutes later which wasn’t secured by the PikeView keeper. When the ball spilled out, Re was there to clean it up for a 2-0 lead.
Over the next 10 minutes of the match the play became more physical and the Panthers were assessed two yellow cards. Things boiled over for PikeView when a red card was issued after an Oak Hill player was taken down from behind inside the box.
PikeView was forced to play a man-down for the next 58 minutes of the match. Oak Hill, on the other hand, refused to get mixed up in the extracurricular activity.
“We have been here before and we knew what we came here to do,” Re explained. “We have played PikeView a lot of times. We know when it gets chippy, we just have to step back, calm our team down and stay focused on what we came to do.”
The ensuing penalty kick went high, but the Red Devils put the match away in the final five minutes of the first half.
Carr found the net in the 35th minute before Re hit his second winner with 3:39 to play in the half. Hunter Reynolds capped the first half scoring after excellent ball movement across the front net from Workman and Logan Broyles set the stage.
“When our back four does what they are supposed to do, keeps a clean sheet and knock it forward, we have three great guys up front,” Keaveny said. “Carr cleans everything up in the middle. Mike (Howerton) takes care of things and our wings are great. We have quality coming off the bench with Adam Nibert, Mark White and Ty Wilburn. We have quality all the way around.”
Re completed the hat trick in the 53rd minute and fellow senior standout, Ian Bibb added a goal in the 68th minute.
“It is the team surrounding me,” Re was quick to say about his hat trick. “They all set me up for success. I able to score goals and assists goals because of my teammates. We find the passes and we have played together for years.”
Matthew Lilly scored the lone goal for PikeView and freshman Bentley Vance scored the final goal of the match for Oak Hill.
“We don’t play for plaques. We play for each other and the good people that are Oak Hill,” Keaveny said. “That is why we do what we do. I am just privileged to be in charge. I work my hardest, just like they do.”
The PikeView head coach was not available for comment after the match.
Oak Hill will play for the AA/A Region 3 championship Tuesday against Charleston Catholic at Coonskin Park, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls regional played at 5 p.m.
