The Oak Hill Red Devils are hoping to gain a little mojo from a couple of decades ago and party like it’s 2003.
In a throwback to two decades ago, Oak Hill is on a postseason tear that has seen the team beat Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 No. 1 seed Greenbrier East 76-59 and No. 2 seed Princeton 60-57 to put it in the rare air of being the No. 4 seed hosting a region co-final.
The Red Devils welcome in South Charleston for a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final. The Black Eagles lost to George Washington 50-25 in the Section 1 championship. Oak Hill (14-10) fell to the Black Eagles 51-48 on Feb. 21 in Oak Hill and has won five of seven games (that loss to South Charleston and another at Bluefield).
Oak Hill still has a lot of work to do to catch that 2003 team. That team played in the preceding days of eight regions with each sending one team to Charleston, where they played a predetermined schedule. For instance, the Region 4 representative Oak Hill that year was set in advance to play the Region 7 representative, which ended up being Independence.
Oak Hill went into the postseason with a 6-14 record but beat Webster County (63-61) and Braxton County (62-51) in the Section 2 tournament and then Calhoun County 58-46 in the Region 4 finals.
In the state tournament, the Red Devils beat Independence 42-37 and Bridgeport 64-59 before falling to Magnolia, led by WVU walk-on Ted Talkington, 61-48. Randal Rosiek and Austin White cemented their legacy in Red Devil lore by being named to an all-tournament for which nobody believed the Red Devils would be around.
There are parallels, Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said.
“I think both teams' willingness to do whatever it takes to win,” Jackson said. “Both teams were unselfish. They don’t care who gets the credit or who scores as long as we win.”
Malachi Lewis and Trevor Kelly have led the way in scoring. Lewis averages 14.9 and has scored in double figures in 19 of 23 games. Kelly averages 13.9 and has 20 double-figure games.
“I think we are taking better care of the basketball,” Jackson said. “We’ve obviously shot the ball better the last couple of games, too. I think the guards have been a lot more aggressive and we’ve played with more confidence.”
As for that guard play, Ethan Vargo-Thomas has scored in double figures in five of six games since returning from a second stint where he missed games due to an injury. Omar Lewis has increased his season scoring average in the postseason
The Red Devils have averaged 68 points in two postseason games after averaging 51.5 in the regular season.
Despite the loss to South Charleston two weeks ago, Jackson said it could pay dividends.
“I think just seeing their length and athleticism,” Jackson said. "It’s not something we can simulate in practice. So hopefully seeing it a couple weeks ago, it won’t be such a shock. We have our work cut out for us.”
Lewis County at Shady Spring
In the time between the conclusion of the state tournament last March and the start of this season in December, Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson told anyone who would listen he was upgrading the schedule. He didn’t feel his team was prepared when it got to Charleston and fell to Fairmont on a late basket by Zycheus Dobbs in the Class AAA state championship game.
“We are going to know quickly where we stand and we will know quickly,” Olson said in the preseason. “We will be challenged on a nightly basis. There probably isn’t going to be a 20-game winning streak going into the state tournament.”
He’s right about that. But it is going to be 18 if the Tigers beat Lewis County. The Tigers have negotiated a schedule that included AAAA No. 1 Morgantown as well as Parkersburg South and Huntington and one-time Class AA No. 1 and Class A No. 1 James Monroe as well as Fairmont and are 20-3.
Shady has played five Class AAAA region finalists (Morgantown, Princeton, Parkersburg South, Huntington and Cabell Midland), four AAA finalists (Fairmont, Winfield, PikeView and now Lewis), two AA region finalists (Bluefield twice) and one A finalist James Monroe (the only Class A team it played) and is 10-1 in those games. The Tigers are 20-3, with two losses coming during a post-Christmas trip to Florida and the only loss to a state team was 56-52 at Morgantown in the season opener.
Shady Spring averages 72 points a game, scored 121 and 104 in two section wins (tying for most points in back-to-back postseason games) and are led by a starting cast that has combined for 65 double-figure games and includes Braden Chapman (18.3), Ammar Maxwell (13.8), Cam Manns (13.1), Cole Chapman (9.5) and Jaedan Holstein (5.5).
Lewis County is 12-11 and lost to Herbert Hoover 67-45 in the Section 2 final. Ben Putnam averages 13.9, Pason Kelley 12.5 and Tanner Griffith 9.8.
Wyoming East at Chapmanville
The Warriors struggled in their loss to Bluefield, with leading scorer Garrett Mitchell being held to six points and second-leading scorer Cole Chapman being held scoreless.
To avoid a third loss to Chapmanville and to earn a trip to Charleston, coach Derek Brooks knows he will have to avoid the same.
“(Bluefield) ran two at Cole and Garrett any time they had the ball,” Brooks said of the Beavers' strategy against his squad.
Mitchell leads the Warriors in scoring at 18.7 points per game and he has 49 3-pointers. Lambert, the Warriors' point guard, averages 13. Leading rebounder Jackson Danielson had a career-best 16 against Bluefield and Bryson huff tied a season-high with 12, but the Warriors will have to get their key cogs more open looks against Chapmanville, which beat Liberty in the Section 2 final, led by Sal Dean’s 34.
Liberty at Bluefield
Liberty’s luck hasn’t been too good on the injury front, losing one of the area’s best players in A.J. Williams for the better part of three seasons, including all his senior season of 2022. This year his cousin and point guard Ethan Williams (10.3 ppg) was lost for the second half with a knee injury.
The Raiders haven’t had much luck in the Brushfork Armory against the Bluefield Beavers, either.
That is what stands between the Raiders and an elusive trip to the state tournament.
Bluefield is led by Jalen Cook, who averages 17.8 points and has scored in double figures in all but three of the 19 games in which he has played. Zach Bowman averages 12.9 and Connor Cantley 10.8.
Bluefield is led by Caleb Fuller, who averages 14.7. Will Looney averages 14.2, R.J. Hairston 12.4 and Kam’Ron Gore 12.0.
Bluefield is looking for a 10th straight trip to Charleston.
Greenbrier West at James Monroe
It’s becoming an annual affair.
Greenbrier West (9-15) traveling to James Monroe (21-2) with a state tournament berth on the line.
This is the third time, and the teams have split the previous two.
One of the most intriguing battles of the Covid-shortened 2021 season was the Class A Region 3 co-final between Greenbrier West at James Monroe.
It was a battle James Monroe would prefer to forget, falling 64-58 to the Cavaliers in overtime after Kaiden Pack’s dramatic 3 to tie the game in regulation.
James Monroe evened things up en route to a state championship last year, winning 72-52.
Call this the rubber match, and a final shot at a postseason run for four-year James Monroe starters Eli Allen (21.2), Collin Fox (15.7) and Josh Burks (13.1). The starting seniors are 64-4 in the last three seasons.
Greenbrier West is led by its own three-headed monster of Dale Boone (15.3), Brayden McClung (13.9) and Michael Kanode (12.6).
Boys Regional Schedule
all games start at 7 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday
Region 1
Ritchie County (16-8) at Wheeling Central Catholic (13-10)
St. Marys (15-8) at Williamstown (23-0)
Region 2
Petersburg (10-14) at South Harrison (22-2)
Trinity (13-11) at Frankfort (12-11)
Region 3
Wyoming East (15-9) at Chapmanville (19-3)
Liberty Raleigh (14-9) at Bluefield (17-7)
Region 4
Poca (13-11) at Ravenswood (18-5)
Wirt County (16-8) at Charleston Catholic (19-5)
Class AAAA
Wednesday
Region 1
Buckhannon-Upshur (7-17) at Morgantown (22-2)
Wheeling Park (16-8) at Bridgeport (17-7)
Region 2
Spring Mills (15-8) at Jefferson (15-7)
Musselman (12-11) at Hedgesville (19-5)
Region 3
Princeton (15-6) at George Washington (21-3)
South Charleston (17-7) at Oak Hill (14-10)
Region 4
Cabell Midland (13-10) at Parkersburg South (18-6)
St. Albans (13-11) at Huntington (18-5)
Class AAA
Wednesday
Region 1
Hampshire (13-10) at Weir (15-9)
North Marion (12-10) at Keyser (17-7)
Region 2
East Fairmont (21-3) at Elkins (15-9)
Lincoln (10-14) at Fairmont Senior (23-1)
Region 3
PikeView (11-13) at Herbert Hoover (17-6)
Lewis County (12-11) at Shady Spring (20-3)
Region 4
Nitro (11-13) at Scott (15-9)
Logan (13-10) at Ripley (22-2)
Class A
Thursday
Region 1
Madonna (14-10) at Clay-Battelle (18-6)
Tyler Consolidated (10-14) at Cameron (13-11)
Region 2
Tygarts Valley (11-13) at Tucker County (19-4)
East Hardy (17-8) at Pendleton County (17-7)
Region 3
River View (11-13) at Webster County (17-7)
Greenbrier West (9-15) at James Monroe (21-2)
Region 4
Huntington St. Joe (13-11) at Tug Valley (21-3)
Tolsia (13-10) at Wahama (16-8)
