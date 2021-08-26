Red Devils dealing with big turnout this year

Oak Hill has the bodies.
Now, the task for head coach David Moneypenny and his coaching staff is to mesh all those players into a cohesive, competitive team.
In the Red Devils’ first preseason scrimmage against Riverside, which was delayed for a few days because of a decision on the Kanawha County end, Oak Hill had about 70 players in uniform.
While adjusting to those larger numbers is challenging at times — even with the extra coaches Oak Hill was allowed to bring on board during the offseason — Moneypenny said it will result in a deeper program in the long haul.
Against Riverside, “We had four groups, four offensive groups and four defensive groups,” he said.
And, Moneypenny stressed, it’s not going to be a case of having a handful of players learn the system and the rest standing around watching them in practice. “We’re trying to get all 70 of them coached,” he said. “A lot of kids are learning some pretty good football right now.”
During the early stages of preseason camp, Oak Hill did experience a glitch when it missed several crucial hours of practice due to the lack of a certified athletic trainer, Moneypenny said. He said the team had just one two-a-day practice session. “We’re probably behind in a lot of areas, but I think we can catch up,” he said.
Moneypenny likes what he sees in his personnel.
“We’ve got several good returning starters back in the fold,” he said, while admitting, “We lost a good chunk.
“These kids coming back (including a bevy of skill players), they’re not too bad. We’ve got some kids who have actually played.”
Among the offensive skill personnel performing well so far are Leonard Farrow, Braxton Hall and Ethan Vargo-Thomas. Others exhibiting solid capabilities include Braylan Thomas, Omar Lewis and Trent Rider.
Ronnie Helton is “looking (good) right now on the offensive line,” said Moneypenny. Lucas Whaples returns in the trenches, and players such as Brody Warden, Anthony Ayers and Colton Naylor should contribute on the line. Max Underwood has changed positions to the offensive line and is “doing real nicely.” Another lineman who has “stepped up” so far is Logan Wallace. “We need some things out of Logan,” said Moneypenny. “He’s going to be a senior this year, and we kind of expect him to step up and take over some things.”
Vargo-Thomas, a versatile utility player, Alex Colaiseno and Jacob Ward have been among those seeing reps at the quarterback spot — seeking to replace graduated Logan Lawhorn — in the three-week summer period and during August practice. Sophomore Malachi Lewis has also been in the mix. “Malachi’s going to be a pretty good player.”
“Quarterbacking’s a little bit different,” Moneypenny said. “Trying to zero a guy into that particular role is the focus of what we’ve been doing.”
While expected to be a solid offensive threat and a defensive contributor, Vargo-Thomas had a “real good summer kicking,” Moneypenny said of his senior. “He’s getting a lot better at punting the ball. Place-kicking has always been his thing, but his overall kicking ability has developed.
“He can do it all.”
Summer practices attracted 50 to 55 players regularly, and the numbers have swelled since fall camp started. Even in the face of adversity at times, such as the trainer situation or bus availability, Moneypenny said the players have embraced the challenge before them. “The kids are confident, and they play solid football.”
During the offseason, Moneypenny submitted his resignation as the OHHS coach. Not too long after that, though, he reconsidered and rescinded it, and now he’s looking forward to his second season guiding the Red Devils into the Class AAA battles.
“Things are starting to happen,” he said.
A year ago, the Red Devils finished just 3-3, but they were in the running for a postseason football playoff spot until late in the season. The team lost several productive players up and down the line from the 2020 campaign, including Lawhorn and running back Te-amo Shelton.
“The things we got under our belt, we got our offense established, we got our defense established,” Moneypenny of last year’s most recent Class AAA entrance. “The defense is going to continue to be pretty similar to what it was.
“The offense is going to change up a little bit, because of the personnel we have. We’re going to try to throw the ball a little bit. We’ve got some pretty good skill players. Pitch it to ‘em, hand it to ‘em, double hand-offs, screens.”
A drawback is that the junior class is “a little small, but I think everything will be replenished in the next year or so,” he said. On some days, there are 50 ninth- and 10th-graders available for practice. “We have a good bunch of numbers of younger kids coming out.”
The team must work on its overall strength, and also the Red Devils need to fill some spots on the offensive line, Moneypenny said.
The Red Devils christen 2021 with a 7 p.m. home encounter against Nicholas County on Aug. 27. Four of the first six outings are set for John P. Duda Stadium.
Class AAA power Cabell Midland (at Oak Hill on Oct. 1) is new to the schedule, replacing PikeView.
Oak Hill has also planned a 10-game junior varsity schedule. “That’s our lifeline right now,” Moneypenny said, referring to the evaluation situations and game experience that can occur involving the younger set of players.
