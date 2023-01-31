QUINCY — Oak Hill ventured out on the road and got a nice rebound win Tuesday night.
On the heels of a tough overtime loss to rival Woodrow Wilson on Jan. 27, the Red Devils overcame a sluggish start and came to life in the game's latter stages to post a 61-38 victory over the Riverside Warriors.
Owning a 22-17 lead at halftime, the Red Devils made a defensive change as the second half progressed which allowed them to begin getting fast break points and putting Riverside deeper in a hole.
In the third period, Oak Hill's Ethan Vargo-Thomas converted a two-pointer in the lane for a 38-27 lead, then Trevor Kelley stole the ball and scored at the other end for a 40-28 Red Devil advantage as the quarter closed out.
The Red Devils maintained the pressure in the fourth, with the lead eventually reaching 26 points before settling into a final 23-point margin. A 3-pointer by Malachi Lewis and a deuce by Kelley in transition resulted in a 47-28 Oak Hill bulge and a Riverside timeout at the 6:36 mark of the fourth.
"I didn’t think we started off great," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said. "We were flat in the first half. Our offense was stagnant. We weren’t taking very good shots.
"But in the second half, we got out there and we pressured a little bit and we, I thought, got out in transition. We got out in front a little bit and we got some turnovers … We got out in transition and got some baskets which helped."
"First of all, this (Oak Hill) is a very good team; a good team that knows how to run, can shoot with several people there," said Riverside head coach Jonathan Woods. "A couple guards who really know how to attack. And some of the difference was, in the first half, we got a couple guys in foul trouble that were some of their key players and when we had them in foul trouble, that kept things slowed down and a couple guys had to fill a role that they weren’t particularly used to filling so that allowed us, really, to stay in that."
"Then in the third quarter, I thought we did a really nice job of containing and holding on some of that and keeping people contained on the fast break," he continued. "In the fourth quarter there, when they switched into that zone, they made a couple nice plays out of that zone. They got a couple long rebounds out of that zone and got some runouts on it and that gave them some easy transition points."
Kelley finished with 24 points, including 17 in a productive final two quarters, to pace the Oak Hill attack. Lewis chipped in 16.
Braydin Ward netted 12 points for the Warriors.
Oak Hill (9-6) hosts Bridgeport at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Huntington will visit Riverside (1-17) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Oak Hill
Jacob Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Omar Lewis 0 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 1 0-0 2, Malachi Lewis 5 5-6 16, Cole Legg 1 0-0 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3 2-4 8, Chance Minor 2 0-0 4, Jerimiah Jackson 1 1-1 3, Trevor Kelley 11 0-1 24. Totals: 25 8-12 61
Riverside
Michael Terrell 2 0-0 5, Samson Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Caden Ray 2 1-3 6, Nick Goble 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Coles 1 0-0 3, Kobe Copning 0 0-1 0, Braydin Ward 3 6-8 12, Bryce Green 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 7-12 38
OH 9 13 18 21 — 61
R 5 12 11 10 — 38
Three-point field goals — OH: 3 (M. Lewis, Kelley 2); R: 5 (Terrell, Mitchell, Ray, Goble, Coles). Fouled out — None.
