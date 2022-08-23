OAK HILL — The wakeup call Oak Hill coach Leonard Keaveny was hoping for seemed to finally come.
After falling behind 2-1, the Red Devils got two goals in a 10-minute stretch in the second half and defeated Shady Spring 3-2 on Tuesday.
Oak Hill (2-1) started the season with a win over Ripley and was coming off Saturday's 4-0 loss to Fairmont Senior. Keaveny didn't like what he saw early against the Tigers.
"I guess we had a hangover from the weekend, as far as taking people lightly," he said. "We weren't stepping to any balls and weren't keeping space and moving without the ball. All of the stuff they are supposed to do, but sometimes high school boys don't do what they are encouraged to do."
Shady (0-2) was able to take advantage. Michael Vecellio's goal broke a scoreless tie in the 17th minute, and Garrett Meador crushed one in from about 20 yards out to put the Tigers up 2-1 with 23 minutes to play.
But Oak Hill was able to answer, including Chance Minor's short-range kick to tie it at 1-1 in the 23rd minute.
The big answer came in the second half.
The Red Devils took several attempts at the goal but came up just short, including two off the crossbar. They finally broke through in the 62nd minute when Nathan Hurt deposited a carom into the net for the equalizer.
That's where it stayed until Ty Wilburn put Oak Hill up for good in the 72nd minute.
"We played down in the first half and in the second half they had a great shot from outside the 18 and none of our players stepped to that ball and it went in the back of the net," Keaveny said. "Then we responded to it and went after them. They had us where they wanted us. It's a credit to them and a wakeup on our end."
The Tigers are coming off a successful season and lost only midfielder Walker Bowman and defender Evan Belcher from last year's sectional runner-up team. Both were honorable mention all-staters last season.
First-year head coach Josiah Smith was happy with the effort his team gave.
"I was just impressed with the players' effort from start to finish," he said. "Oak Hill obviously has a reputation that precedes them with excellence and top soccer. So I was really impressed with our boys, that we played a full match from start to finish and were in it all the way."
The two goals were Shady's first against Oak Hill since the 2015 season.
"We had our chances and Shady had theirs, actually," Keaveny said. "Josiah's doing a great job with that team and the program. They played really well."
The Red Devils have some experienced players, as was evident on Tuesday's score sheet.
"We're good down the spine," Keaveny said. "We've got a good striker in Chance Minor. He's a great target. We've got an unbelievable midfielder in Ty Wilburn and then one of the best defenders in the state, Andrew Callahan. Eli Calloway has stepped up and been a good sweeper."
Keaveny also credited keeper Jake Dickens for his play against Shady and for keeping things from getting out of hand against Fairmont.
Oak Hill will visit sectional opponent Greenbrier East Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Tigers, who opened the season Monday with a 7-2 loss to Mercer Christian, will play at Scott Thursday at 6 p.m.
"We are a team that puts so much effort in," Smith said. "I love the way these boys work. Their commitment to excellence is something I admire about them. And they are learning how to play as a team. I'm seeing significant growth already early in the season."
