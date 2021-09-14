Record-setting night for Crusaders' Fisher

When Jenna Fisher was coming up through the Greater Beckley Christian volleyball program, she got to watch setter Reagan Hogan, who went on to set the high school team's record for career assists.
From that point on, Fisher had a goal. As it turns out, 2,772 was well within her reach.
Fisher broke her former teammate's record Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to James Monroe. The record-setting 2,773rd assist came in the closing moments of the first set, which was won 26-24 by the Mavericks.
"I have wanted this since my freshman year when Reagan was leaving," Fisher said. "It was so cool that it happened tonight and being around the girls and teammates that I have played with for so long. It was just a great moment really."
The four-year starter got to set the record on Senior Night, and her mom — Crusaders coach Tracie Fisher — had a courtside seat. The assist resulted in a kill for fellow senior Emma Grace Holstein.
Tracie Fisher called timeout after the point to recognize the moment.
"Once she hit it, it was a pretty special moment," Tracie Fisher said. "Her teammates were super excited for her. They know it's an incredible accomplishment. It was bittersweet all across the board. We would love a win, but ... Yeah, it was a pretty big milestone."
And with the season not even a month old, there is plenty of time for her to make the record virtually unbreakable.
"She broke it tonight but she will just add to it the rest of the season, so whoever is in the running will have a lot of work to do," Tracie said.
Jenna said setting a new assist record would not have been possible without teammates who were able to finish the point.
"I knew that I had great hitters and I just had confidence in my hitters all the time," she said. "I just would keep their heads up and help them to get to the right spots. I just knew from the get-go when I had all these great hitters."
Tracie said Jenna is a smart player who loves the game, but those are just two of her best attributes.
"She knows how to get the sideout when it's needed and who to go to," Tracie said. "If she wasn't my setter, I would definitely have her as my libero, just because of her aggressiveness and she can pass. She's been setting for so long and she loves setting. She just excels so much in that aspect.
"She's the greatest quarterback with the heart and soul of the team. She's the best encourager. She keeps her teammates' heads in the game. She's just a great facilitator and a quarterback."
"I am so blessed to be a leader to these girls," Jenna said. "I just hope all this year to leave my mark on the rest of this team and the rest of the girls who come up to be seniors. I hope that I've been a good leader and good encourager and set the standard for the rest of the year."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber