FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East volleyball record-holder Dia Sauvage recalled her first real memory of the sport where she has begun to rewrite the Spartans record book, and given the circumstances, it has an ironic twist.
Though playing for her dad Matt, the long-time Greenbrier East volleyball coach, afforded her access to countless Greenbrier East games and gyms, it is another memory that stands out.
“The earliest memory I have is me and (her brother) Shad passing at Woodrow (Wilson, the Spartans' long-time rivals),” she said. “I can still remember where it was. It was on the far left-hand side of the gym, that is always where we would always pepper (pass) during Dad’s tournaments. During timeouts, warmups, breaks, we would be over there peppering.”
She has grown from that young elementary student on the sidelines to a junior who over the weekend broke a Greenbrier East career record when she recorded her 1,658th career dig.
By setting records Sauvage realized a dream, she said, and it was because of her teammates.
“I was so excited,” she said of the record, set on the road in a tournament in Bridgeport. “Ever since middle school I’ve always dreamed of just being on the record (list), not reaching it or anything, just being up there with (the record holders). Just knowing I reached it was exciting and I was so surprised that I got it. But with the group of girls I’ve played with the last three years I really don’t think I could do it without them. There are certain individuals and players who kept me going and I thank them for everything. For all of it.”
Sauvage broke the previous standard set by Abby Brown, who played at WVU after finishing her Spartans career.
“I always hear things about Abby Brown, she was a good player, I always wanted to be like her,” she said. “She was more of a front row player; I’m back row. Abby Anderson, I wanted to play like her. And then Lanti Cole, she is another good libero that came through. I wanted to be just like her. (Anderson and Cole) were the two I looked up to. I remember a lot of the girls, but it’s faint now that I’m getting older.”
In addition to Brown playing at WVU, Anderson played at West Virginia Wesleyan, Cole played at Marshall and Cassie Ford, who is now fifth on the list, played at West Virginia State. It’s quite an elite list.
Dia is also the season record holder in digs (730 last season) and is on pace to top that, digs per set in a season (5.79, last year) and she is fourth all-time in aces (286) and fifth in serves received (2,247).
This season she is the Class AAA state leader in digs (669), digs per set (6.1, ahead of last year’s record-setting pace) and aces (111).
She always hung out at the gym with her dad Matt, who once played on an amateur tour that toured up and down the East Coast when he was beginning his career, both as a teacher and coach at Greenbrier East, serving as her original mentor, as well as girls who came through the program taking her under their wings.
It was to her advantage, she said.
“I’ve had Dad teaching me my whole life, I’ve learned from him the right way to do things,” Sauvage said. “I’ve had girls teaching me, people who I looked up to, teaching me. I do think I do have an advantage because of that. I always begged Dad to come up to East with him. It didn’t matter if I just sat there, as long as I was in the gym with them. I always wanted to be in the gym, just watch the game of volleyball. I loved it.”
“When Dia was born, she was stuck being in the gym with me all the time,” Matt Sauvage said. “She’s been touching a volleyball ever since she could hold one. There is a plus to that. She sees the dynamics of volleyball on the inside and out of it. She understands the game. Her IQ because of that is very high.
“The top two players in digs that she just passed this weekend are Abby Anderson and Abby Brown and both went on to play at the college level. What set them apart was their volleyball IQ as well. They both had skill but if you only had skill without a reading of the game, it’s only going to take you so far.”
In addition, junior Gracie Gumm has 307 kills (2.8 kills per set, 42.6 kill percentage), 93 aces, 65 blocks and 132 digs and Alexis Stack 388 kills (3.5 per set 44.2 kill percentage), 93 aces and 319 digs and 330 service receives.
Greenbrier East goes into Tuesday’s Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Princeton with an overall match record of 34-12-2 with season series victories against Princeton – the first opponent — and Oak Hill and a season split with Woodrow Wilson.
“We’ve already beaten all the teams that we played, we split with Woodrow,” Dia Sauvage said. “But if we play the way we did against them, the way we did against GW, I think we can go out and win the sectional championship. We just have to play the way we know we can play.”
“We’re in a good spot right now,” Matt Sauvage said. “Each week we’ve gotten a little better. We’re on the pattern that I wanted to be on, so it’s been good. We’ve beaten Princeton all the times we’ve played. Same with Oak Hill. We split with Woodrow, we beat them at home, they beat us at their place. We will be at a neutral site. It should be fun. But our focus is on Princeton, that’s our first opponent tomorrow (Tuesday) night.”
At the end of the day, with a family that includes no shortage of big “sisters” she emulated coming up through the ranks and her dad as her coach, it is still her big brother she wants to impress and looks to for guidance. Shad was a record setter in his own right, helping lead James Monroe basketball — where Matt was also his head coach — to a state championship last fall and is now a collegiate player at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky.
“I’ve always looked up to Shad, his opinion is one of the most important to me,” Dia Sauvage said. “Whenever I see him, we always compete, who has the most records, who's going to be this and all that. That always pushed me and that is what inspires me to compete pushing on. I’ve always looked up to him, I’m proud of him, I was always wanting to be like him and work on my sport like he did.”
She has accomplished that. And in the process is making a name for herself.
