Record night nets Price Athlete of the Week

How good has Independence running back Judah Price been this season?
Just four games in, the senior has roughly the same numbers he had during a great junior season backing up eventual Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson.
Last season Price had 882 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 71 carries in 12 games. He caught eight passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, and he had 20 touchdowns overall. Oh, and eight 2-point conversions, a stat that will be covered shortly.
Those are impressive numbers and earned Price Class AA first-team all-state offensive utility player honors.
Price is well on the way to shattering his personal bests with 829 yards on 61 carries, 14 rushing touchdowns in just four games as Class AA No. 4 Independence is off to a 4-0 start. He has six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and a crazy 17 two-point conversions.
But Friday night at Shady Spring took the cake. Or in his case, the donuts. He shattered a school record on a momentous night that saw the 5-foot-10, 165-pound running back rush for 257 yards and six touchdowns and caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He added seven 2-point conversions and finished with 56 of the Patriots’ points in a 68-0 victory against rival Shady Spring.
He was just six points off the state record for points in a game, set by Sistersville’s Jeff Swisher, who had nine touchdowns and four two-point conversions (62 points) against Frontier, Ohio, in a 76-8 victory in 1986.
For his exploits, Price has been named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It feels awesome,” Price said. “It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling because it was so close to a state record, but nobody really knew it was until two days after the game. But it is still a school record, and it still has a place in my heart.”
It is a school record, but wasn’t something Price set out to achieve. He had his eyes on the more typical running back numbers.
“I expected to break the rushing record, I didn’t know there was a scoring record,” Price said. “I didn’t even know that was possible.”
But he did it, scoring 38 of those points on five touchdowns and four two-point conversions in a wild second quarter that saw the Patriots lead 60-0 at the break.
He had a touchdown in the first quarter and a touchdown in the third quarter.
None of this is a shock to his coach, John H. Lilly, or his line mates, including center Fisher Williams.
“We know Judah would have started for any (team) in the state, he just happened to play behind the Kennedy Award winner,” Lilly said. “I didn’t expect any dropoff whatsoever as far as offensive production was concerned.”
“He does his job right, he runs the ball hard,” Williams said. “It’s a joy (blocking for Price). When he runs those sweeps outside and just to be able to see him run down the sideline with no one around him, that’s an amazing feeling. Just to know we did our job right.”
Like a good running back, he credited that offensive line.
“It shows how hard they work and how good they are,” Price said. “Not really anybody wants to believe that but they’re a solid line. Atticus did it. I did it. Anybody can do it.”
The 17 two-point conversions are an anomaly namely because the Patriots don’t have a kicker for PATs. But Price has been just about as successful as a good kicker on the two-point tries, making nearly 90 percent of his two-point attempts.
“It’s something we work on every day in practice,” Price said. “We have kickers but we’ve kind of been inconsistent. It’s off and on but we practice two-point conversions every day in practice.”
He promised to deliver donuts to his linemen for every game in which he topped 200 yards and has delivered on that promise. This week he made his own “Donut Man” hat and displayed it for the first time at practice on Tuesday.
“My parents actually brought the idea up that I should make a hat or a shirt, and we actually went out and got stuff and made this hat,” Price said of the white cap that has “Donut Man” written on the front with two donuts on the bill. “Myself and the team thought it was pretty cool.”
“We love that,” Williams said. “He even made a hat for today. It’s a little motivation, make sure he gets his yards and we get our donuts. It’s a nice reward at the end of the night.”
At the end of Friday night at Shady Spring, nobody at Independence has done it as well as Price did in terms of finding the end zone, and few in the state did it as well.
“It was,” Lilly said, “a great performance by some kids who have performed well for a while now.”
