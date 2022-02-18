Recent announcement signals right time to purchase hunting, fishing licenses

If you enjoy the great outdoors – hunting, fishing, public lands, public waters, public access points to land and water, wildlife conservation, wildlife and nature there is some wonderful news as of late. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced recently that $1.5 billion dollars in annual funding have become available to state allotments for 2022. What does that mean for sportsmen and women at home and across this great nation? I will try to explain.
I have captured some data from published news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to shed some light on this monumental announcement.
The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies is excited to see over $1.5 billion in annual funding available through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program to support state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and habitat conservation efforts. The WSFR program works with states, insular areas and the District of Columbia to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, their habitats and the hunting, sport fishing and recreational boating opportunities they provide.
“The WSFR Program is one of the most successful conservation partnership programs, fostering cooperative partnerships between federal and state agencies to enhance recreational opportunities while advancing sustainable resource goals,” said Tony Wasley, Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife and President of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. “These critical partnerships work to conserve fish, wildlife, lands, and waters, while also providing people with access to places to connect with nature and participate in outdoor recreation.”
Congress authorizes the WSFR disbursements through the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act and Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act. To date, the Service has distributed more than $25.5 billion in apportionments for state conservation and recreation projects. The recipient state wildlife agencies have matched these funds with approximately $8.5 billion throughout the years, primarily through hunting and fishing license revenues.
“Many Americans are unaware of the remarkable conservation impact of the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams. “State wildlife agencies dedicate WSFR funds to a variety of conservation projects and programs such as hunting and fishing education, fish and wildlife management, scientific research, habitat restoration and protection, land and water rights acquisition, and hunting and boating access. Everyone benefits from these investments, which have ensured a legacy of wildlife and outdoor opportunities for all.”
Eligible states receive WSFR funds through formula-based permanent appropriations. The distribution formulas are based primarily on land and water area and the number of paid recreational hunting and fishing license holders in each state. State fish and wildlife agencies make their own management decisions about how the funds are used. The WSFR dollars typically fund up to 75 percent of project costs. Most states must provide a matching share of up to 25 percent, usually from state hunting and fishing license revenues.
In West Virginia, the allocations were:
l Sportfish Restoration: $3,996,614
l Wildlife Restoration: $8,926,983
l Basic Hunter Education: $2,250,996
l Enhanced Hunter Education: $80,000
My intent for sharing this news was for education and perhaps to gain a greater understanding of how the money behind wildlife conservation, education and public access works. I will let you find your own takeaways from the news but for me, it simply signifies the importance of purchasing a hunting and fishing license. It is money well spent for wildlife conservation across this great land and the great state of West Virginia. That is an investment I am willing to make.