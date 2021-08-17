Receivers catching on in Independence offense

Independence quarterback Logan Phalin feels like he was handed the keys to a car, and steps outside to find it is a Porsche.
The high-octane athletes are everywhere.
Certainly, there is Atticus Goodson, who led the state in rushing yards per game (203.3) last season and scored 25 touchdowns.
There is a veteran line that returns intact.
And then there are the receivers, Cyrus Goodson, Trey Bowers and Judah Price, the jewel in the showroom that nobody is talking about.
With every defense trying to figure out a way to slow Goodson, the Kennedy Award candidate at running back, the Patriots receivers have put up big numbers.
Consider that last season Cyrus Goodson averaged 28.6 yards per catch, Bowers 28.3 yards and Price 24.0 yards.
That’s right, the three Patriots receivers each averaged 24 or more yards per reception.
Now there weren’t a lot of receptions last season (37 in eight games, those three receivers accounting for 30, and Atticus Goodson was the only other with seven).
When they caught a pass though, it generally went for big yardage.
But if you thought they just threw the ball up and ran under it and caught it, well, you are probably right.
“It really was last year, throw the ball and we will run under it and go get it,” Cyrus Goodson said. “Now that we have all that experience under us, I feel like we will throw the ball more.”
Phalin doesn’t mince words when talking about the pass game this season. Not only does he expect his receivers to match those lofty numbers, but maybe even surpass them.
“I think probably all three of them will be Top 10 in receiving yards in the state,” Phalin said. “It really makes my job easy. I just throw it up and they go get it.”
Bowers agreed.
“I think we can definitely (surpass last year’s totals),” Bowers said. “Personally, I think we can all get 30 yards per catch. Especially if we pass more.”
Last season, Phalin started on defense, where he is a standout linebacker, and spent his time watching Isaiah Duncan run the offense and get the ball to his receivers for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns.
So, his belief in his receivers is well founded.
A guy who enjoys the mental aspect of the game, Phalin gave his own personal scouting report on his receivers:
Goodson: “He can win the jump ball at any time, and he is also fast. There really isn’t a weakness in his game.”
Bowers: “He is fast. I can probably throw it as far as I can and he can go get it. It is real easy to throw him the ball."
Price: “He’s the same as Trey. Fast. I can throw him a screen pass on (his own) two-yard line and he can take it to the house.”
And his receivers believe in their new quarterback as well.
“He’s really come a long way,” Bowers said. “He can throw the ball about 60 yards. He just throws it up and we can go get it. I think he will be really good for us this year.”
The receivers and their new quarterback got together almost daily over the summer, often working out on the George Covey Field’s turf surface in the midday sun together.
“We took a few days off, but we were here at least five times a week,” Phalin said. “Me and Cyrus were here almost every day.”
Those workouts allowed the trio and Phalin to develop some chemistry and work on intangibles.
“We worked all summer with him, trying to get his throws down, slowing his throws down,” Price said. “He used to throw hard. Sometimes it was so hard you couldn’t catch it. But he can make all the throws.”
The fact that the Patriots pass catchers had little experience makes their numbers even more surprising.
“Judah probably had the most experience as a receiver since he played his freshman year.” Bowers said. “Cyrus had not played since sixth grade; I was a freshman. We learned together and learned from the seniors and upperclassmen."
The Atticus Goodson Effect played a part in their success.
“When we go play somebody, their defense is like, ‘OK, stop him and we’ll win.’ I think if we implement the receivers a little more, we will win more games,” Cyrus Goodson said.
Cyrus Goodson is as scouted by his quarterback, a tall, rangy receiver adept at using his skills to high-point the football above small defensive backs. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher led the team with 15 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns. And he only had one reception going into Week 3.
He also enjoyed a successful summer camp period where he continued to open eyes.
“I feel like with my height and my ability to jump I probably should win every jump ball,” he said. “It’s probably one of my strong points.”
Bowers agreed and said they all have their strong points.
“You throw Cyrus a 50-50 ball he usually comes down with it,” Bowers said. “Everyone talks about my speed. I just run down the field, usually beat the corner, (let the quarterback) throw it up and I go grab it. Judah is the same way. We all have different abilities we use to our advantage.”
Keep in mind, you’ll want to see the show when you can. After this season, it will be different.
Price will likely move to running back, replacing Goodson. Bowers is slated to move to quarterback; he’ll be the backup this season. The show will not go on forever.