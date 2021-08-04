white sulphur springs — He didn’t shoot the round of the day, but Philip Reale certainly had the biggest.
Reale fired a 5-under 65 at the third round of the 102nd West Virginia Amateur to surge to the top of the leaderboard, setting the stage for a tight battle in Wednesday’s final round.
Reale, a Hurricane native, had four birdies to easily offset his only bogey on No. 12. He also made eagle on No. 4 on the Meadows Course, the same hole he double-bogeyed on Sunday’s opening round.
Reale, who started the day at even par for the tournament, holds a one-stroke lead over Chris Williams, who was the co-leader going into the day. Williams, who was 3-under on Tuesday, was tied with defending champion Alex Easthom, who now sits three back of Reale at 2-under.
Beckley native Isaiah Zaccheo was 1-over Tuesday and is at 3-over for the week. He remains in the top 10.
The round of the day went to John D. Francisco of Shepherdstown. He began the day 12-over but turned in a 6-under 64 to cut his score in half.
The final round will be played on the Old White TPC with tee times starting at 8 a.m.