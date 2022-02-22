Ready for "Moore" memories with Midland Trail

Fayetteville native Jeremy Moore will always remember his first start, more for who it was against than what happened in the game.
“I was a sophomore,” Moore said of his sophomore year, “and I was just trying to get my shotgun snaps down, trying not to mess up. We were playing Midland Trail.”
Trail holds many special memories for Moore.
There was the time the Pirates practiced at Fletcher M. Arritt Stadium and got on the bus, in full gear, arriving at Midland Trail a full five minutes before the game started.
“They were No. 1 and I think the only reason we won that game was because we showed up like that,” Moore said. “They had a talented team and were probably better than we were.”
Now there is another special memory for Moore, a former Fayetteville all-stater who played at WVU for three seasons. The 37-year-old Moore was named the sixth head coach in Midland Trail history at the Fayette County Board of Education meeting Monday night.
It’s not totally surprising. After all, he had been an assistant under former coach Frank Isaacs, who resigned after the season ended back in November.
And for the record, before Fayetteville closed the doors back in 2019, Moore had built up a nice bank of memories from Trail’s games against the Pirates.
“I have been ingratiated into the (Midland Trail) community and I have been for a while now,” Moore said. “I just want to help these kids become good citizens and have fun playing football. I don’t have any bad feelings about and teams and I’m proud of what we have done here at Midland Trail. And I’m proud to be from Fayetteville and proud of the way it shaped me into what I’ve become. My main goal as a coach is going to be to help kids.”
And that, he said, means the status quo.
“Frankie did a good job here and one of the things we did when we came in was to change the culture and make it more like a family,” Moore said. “I’m not going to be born on third and act like I hit a triple. We have a good program and there isn’t going to be much change going on. We are going to do what we do.”
Moore, along with Curt Miller, had been with Isaacs the entire way. The program set the standard with five straight playoff appearances, a semifinal run in 2018, a school record 12 wins in that semifinal season and a record 420 points scored. Isaacs was 49-24 in seven seasons.
Moore said he didn’t grow up necessarily wanting to coach.
“But if you ask my parents, they will tell you I was always drawing up plays, Xs and Os on everything,” Moore said. “But I wasn’t really aspiring to be a coach coming up.”
After he graduated from WVU he came back to the area and was working.
“Jason Russell, a lifelong friend was going to be a coach (with Isaacs) and he asked me if I would be interested in coaching,” Moore recalled. “I was over at his house one evening and Frankie was there. I had not met him before. We started talking and it seemed like he understood what I was talking about (as far as football theory) and I understood what he was talking about. We really hit it off. He is one of my best friends in coaching now.”
Perhaps his job-defining moment as an assistant was coaching the Great Wall of Hico, as the offensive line has become known.
“I take a lot of pride in being an offensive lineman, on having a good offensive line and everything that happens is going to start there,” Moore said. “There is a special bond that you have when you play offensive line, and you don’t understand it unless you played the position. It’s a badge of honor. (Great Wall of Hico) is going to stay around until they throw me out of here.”
Moore is ready to go, after laying back and letting the process play out.
“I’m excited,” he said. “First, I’m hoping all the assistants return. We have some talented kids who will do anything we ask them to do. It is our job to get them in the right position to be successful.”
Moore is the proud father of two children, son Major (7) and daughter Maddem (4).