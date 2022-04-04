All the things crucial for a baseball team to succeed were on display Monday night in Beckley, and it all led to a win for Greenbrier East.
The Spartans benefited from a couple of early Woodrow Wilson errors, got steady pitching from starter Jacob Rashau and added a few late runs for an 8-3 victory on the Flying Eagles' Hall of Fame Night.
Before the game, Woodrow inducted five new members into its Beckley Baseball Hall of Fame — coaches Mark Daniel and Stan Fansler and players Hunter Fansler, Michael Maiolo and Chris Vaught.
Rashau got the win for the Spartans (4-6), going six innings and holding the Flying Eagles to four hits. The left-hander struck out nine and walked three and only one of Woodrow's runs was earned.
"Jake pitched a really good game," Spartans coach Cory Mann said. "He's one of the one or two guys that's been steady for us all year. He's able to be composed out there and can really execute well for us."
Both teams were able to take advantage of opportunities early.
East took a 2-0 lead in the second. Rashau reached on a fielder's choice with one out, took second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball before being lifted for courtesy runner Ian Cline. Clayton Morgan and Ashton Cochran both walked to load the bases.
After Woodrow starter Logan Williams got a big strikeout, he hit Isiah Brooks to force in Cline with the game's first run. Darris Boswell then popped up on the infield grass, but the ball dropped in, allowing Morgan to score.
The Flying Eagles (7-3) got both runs back in the bottom half. Blake Stratton led off with a walk and went to third when Micah Clay reached on an error. Clay took second on the play.
Stratton scored on an RBI groundout by Connor Mollohan, who made his return from injury with a two-double day in Saturday's win over Greater Beckley Christian. Two batters later, Ari Payne drove in Clay with a single to right.
It was the first hit for either team and tied the game at 2-2.
Woodrow took a 3-2 lead in the third, thanks in part to Stratton staying alive not once but twice. With one out, the sophomore catcher fell behind 0-2 before fighting back to earn a walk. He then avoided getting picked off at first after a nice move by Rashau.
Clay then reached on error and Stratton came all the way around to score.
The lead was short-lived. Morgan hit the first pitch he saw from Williams in the fourth over the left field fence for a solo home run to tie it at 3-3.
That was all the Flying Eagles could muster the rest of the evening. The top three hitters in the Woodrow lineup were a combined 0-for-10 with five strikeouts.
"We definitely beat ourselves," first-year Woodrow coach J.P. Stevens said. "Not taking anything away from Greenbrier East, but we gave them that one. Just not being able to hit the ball. We have no approach at the plate and we're way too confident."
Woodrow got only two base runners past first over the final four innings.
"That comes back to not having an approach at the plate," Stevens reiterated. "We have two or three seniors in the lineup and they strike out way too much. We get a better approach at the plate, we'll be all right. Like I told them, nobody goes 32-0. Let them beat you the first one, it is what it is, you learn from it. Most people don't learn from winning, winning five straight. Maybe the loss will humble them a little bit, make them work a little harder."
East took advantage, scoring five runs over the final three innings. Rashau drove in Chris Heaster with the go-ahead run with two out in the fifth on a single to left that caromed off the glove of a diving Chase Tolliver.
"We did well with executing situations and trying to make them make plays," Mann said. "It came out in our favor tonight."
Travis Daniel suffered the loss in relief for Woodrow. He was charged with three runs over 1 2/3 innings.
The Flying Eagles will host St. Albans today at 6:30 p.m., while the Spartans will host Riverside Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5