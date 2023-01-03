Woodrow Wilson wrestling coach Matt Osborne was eager to see what kind of atmosphere would be created in a big match setting in the Flying Eagles’ home gym.
He’ll have to wait.
With two spots in the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships on the line, Woodrow was set to host the Class AAA Region 3 qualifier Wednesday night. However, the event had to be moved due to Raleigh County’s struggle with water service that has been ongoing since the day after Christmas.
“I really wanted that to be at home because I want a rowdy environment,” Osborne said. “I think we’re getting to where we can have that and I was excited to hopefully get that.”
The qualifier will instead take place at Oak Hill, with the original start time of 6 p.m. Participating teams will be Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans, Riverside and Oak Hill — the top four teams in last February’s Region 3 tournament. The Flying Eagles won that tournament as well as the duals qualifier.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announced Sunday that schools would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because several parts of the county remain without water. Schools cannot hold extracurricular activities on days when school is canceled or postponed.
Woodrow wrestling is on the state map after consecutive top-10 finishes at the state tournament and several wins or strong showings in regular season tournaments. Osborne was anticipating how much of a role that would be play in fan attendance and atmosphere.
“Oh, well,” he said. “Hopefully (fans) travel well to Oak Hill.”
Consideration was given to postponing the event until next week, but that was not a feasible option for any of the four teams.
“I didn’t want to get past that, because you want this to be done,” Osborne said. “You know who’s going to state duals and that’s out of the way and you’re ready to get to your big tournaments, because we’re right at the beginning of the meat of our schedule right now.”
There will at least be a proven-capable organizer assisting in getting ready for the event.
Oak Hill coach Dave Vincent has been running the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals for the last several years and has helped it maintain its status as one of the top tournaments in the state. In fact, the annual Guard Duals are scheduled this Friday and Saturday in Summersville, which means Vincent has been extra busy since Sunday evening.
“The Guard Duals takes quite a bit of my time outside of work, and when Matt called and said they couldn’t have this at Woodrow, he wanted to shoot for the following week but that does not work in our timeline and our schedule,” Vincent said. “Of course I wanted to have it this week, even though it was right before the Guard Duals. There’s just no way … I don’t think we would have been able to participate next week.
“We were happy to help. We were happy to jump in and get it done right now.”
The winner and second place team will qualify for the state duals tournament Feb. 4 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
“So there’s more on the line than just a regular quad,” Vincent said, “but as far as setup and preparation, it’s just the same as a quad. You don’t have a whole lot of additional work to do for it.”
The Class AA/A Region 3 qualifier will be held Jan. 17 at Independence. Joining the Patriots will be Herbert Hoover, Shady Spring and Nicholas County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.