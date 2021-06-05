It was a good couple of days for Raleigh County track and field teams in region competition.
On Thursday, the Shady Spring Tigers earned both team victories in the Class AA Region 3 championship meet at Beckley. Then, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles continued the trend with wins in both divisions in the Class AAA state qualifier at Charleston on Friday.
In Class AA races, the Shady Spring girls cruised to their win, amassing 180 points compared to runner-up PikeView's 81. The Shady Spring boys (131) had a much more difficult time but still got by second-place Nicholas County (123).
The Woodrow Wilson girls compiled 137 points to defeat runner-up George Washington (110) and the remainder of the triple-A field, while the Flying Eagle boys tallied 108 points and runner-up Riverside scored 94.
Notes:
l Distance runner Colette Lindley emerged victorious in two individual events for the Woodrow girls, capturing the 1600-meter run in 5:54.14 and the 3200 in 12:53.60. She also placed second in the 800 (2:37.37).
l The Woodrow Wilson girls also got individual triumphs from Mia Houck in the 100 hurdles (17.24) and Somalia Nelson in the shot put (28-0).
l Oak Hill's Kiya Babkirk was a two-time individual winner, claiming the 400 (1:02.91) and 300 hurdles (48.94). She was also second to Houck in the 110 hurdles (17.86).
l Among the other winners was Greenbrier East's Lillie Shinaberry in the 200 (27.47). The Spartans also won two relays: the 4x100 in 53.81 and the shuttle hurdles in 1:14.78.
l For the Beckley boys in Class AAA, Brandon Canaday won both the 1600 (4:58.38) and 3200 (10:52.76). Other winners for the Flying Eagles were Stanley Martin in the 400 (53.54), Michael Miller in the shot put (41-10) and Keynan Cook in the high jump (5-6).
l In Class AA girls competition, Shady Spring's Lillian Hatfield was a double-winner, crossing first in the 100 hurdles (17.17) and 300 hurdles (52.46). The Tigers also received single wins from Emily Stevens in the 200 (28.93) and Nevaeh Canterbury in the long jump (14-5 1/2).
Shady Spring also posted wins in the 4x100 (55.40), 4x400 (4:52.34) and 4x800 (12:37.34) relays.
l Other girls double-winners included Nicholas County's Natalie Barr in the 400 (1:02.89) and 800 (2:26.71), PikeView's Erin O'Sullivan in the 1600 (5:40.18) and 3200 (13:05.08), and Nicholas County's Taylor Winebrenner in the shot put (36-5 3/4) and discus (115-8).
l In Class AA boys, Shady's lone individual champ was Jacob Dowdy in the 3200 (10:44.96). The Tigers also won the 4x400 relay (3:47.78).
l Boys two-time individual winners were Bluefield's Jacorian Green in the 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.15), Nicholas County's Ethan Board in the 400 (52.87) and 1600 (4:48.88), and Westside's Daniel Reed in the high jump (6-3) and long jump (21-5 1/2).
l l l
The state meet will be held June 9-12 in Charleston.
The top three individuals and relay teams from each of four regions qualify for the state meet. Qualifying spots 13-16 are determined by the next four best times/distances in region events.
Each region meet qualifies the top four individuals in the high jump and pole vault plus any additional athletes who meet or better the qualifying standard for the state meet. If there is a tie for fourth place that doesn't meet the state qualifying standard, that tie must be worked off utilizing the tie-breaking procedure that is normally used for first place.
For an unofficial list of at-large qualifiers, as well as results from the other regions, visit www.runwv.com.
Class AAA Region 3 Track
Friday, June 4
University of Charleston Stadium
Girls team scoring
1. Woodrow Wilson 137; 2. George Washington 110; 3. Greenbrier East 67; 4. Oak Hill 63; 5. Capital 58; 6. South Charleston 37; 7. St. Albans 26
Final events
100 – 1. Candace Morris (Cap) 12.67; 2. Farrow (OH) 12.70; 3. Shinaberry (GE) 12.87; 4. Wade (SC) 13.20; 5. Nelson (WW) 13.29; 6. Grant (Cap) 13.80
200 – 1. Lillie Shinaberry (GE) 27.47; 2. Nelson (WW) 27.79; 3. Farrow (OH) 27.97; 4. Booker (SC) 28.18; 5. Woods (SC) 28.68; 6. Westerman (GW) 29.08
400 – 1. Kiya Babkirk (OH) 1:02.91; 2. Westerman (GW) 1:03.08; 3. Booker (SC) 1:03.56; 4. Woods (SC) 1:04.12; 5. J.Babkirk (OH) 1:06.09; 6. McMillion (GE) 1:06.09
800 – 1. Katherine Akers (GW) 2:33.38; 2. Lindley (WW) 2:37.37; 3. Bauer (SA) 2:38.67; 4. Woody (GW) 2:49.63; 5. Johnson (SC) 2:50.74; 6. Evans (WW) 2:51.07
1,600 – 1. Colette Lindley (WW) 5:54.14; 2. Curtis (WW) 6:01.14; 3. Breeden (WW) 6:09.20; 4. Fletcher (Cap) 6:14.27; 5. Londeree (GE) 6:17.53; 6. Gilkey (OH) 6:25.17
3,200 – 1. Colette Lindley (WW) 12:53.60; 2. Curtis (WW) 13:03.77; 3. Miller (SA) 13:45.69; 4. West (SC) 13:53.06; 5. Fletcher (Cap) 13:59.45; 6. Londeree (GE) 15:11.80
100 hurdles – 1. Mia Houck (WW) 17.24; 2. K.Babkirk (OH) 17.86; 3. Leach (GW) 18.24; 4. Ramey (GW) 18.37; 5. Frierson (WW) 18.98; 6. Smith (River) 19.27
300 hurdles – 1. Kiya Babkirk (OH) 48.94; 2. Collins (Prin) 51.95; 3. Leach (GW) 54.59; 4. Ramey (GW) 55.06; 5. Frierson (WW) 56.37; 6. Voiles (GE) 57.44
4x100 – 1. Greenbrier East (Moyer, Dixon, Parker, Shinaberry) 53.81; 2. Capital 53.89; 3. Oak Hill 54.00; 4. George Washington 54.40; 5. Woodrow Wilson 56.00; 6. South Charleston 56.45
4x200 – 1. South Charleston (Woods, Booker, Thomas, Wade) 1:52.89; 2. Greenbrier East 1:54.97; 3. Woodrow Wilson 1:55.12; 4. Capital 1:56.66; 5. George Washington 1:56.88; 6. Princeton 2:09.46
4x400 – 1. George Washington (Potters, Dascoli, Akers, Westerman) 4:24.93; 2. Oak Hill 4:27.57; 3. Riverside 4:42.74; 4. Greenbrier East 4:43.79; 5. Woodrow Wilson 4:51.71; 6. Princeton 5:04.60
4x800 – 1. George Washington (Potters, Edstrom, Schneider, Akers) 11:03.75; 2. Woodrow Wilson 11:11.55; 3. St. Albans 11:22.89; 4. Oak Hill 11:59.53; 5. Greenbrier East 12:31.92; 6. Princeton 12:38.36
Shuttle hurdles – 1. Greenbrier East (Wooding, Quick, Parker, Moyer) 1:14.78; 2. Woodrow Wilson 1:19.84; no others
Shot put – 1. Somalia Nelson (WW) 28-0; 2. Merchant (WW) 25-8; 3. Poore (Cap) 24-2; 4. McGhee (GW) 23-4; 5. Cole (GE) 23-3; 6. Lewis (GW) 22-11/2
Discus – 1. Ainsley Lewis (GW) 92-11/2; 2. Houck (WW) 75-2; 3. McGhee (GW) 73-0; 4. Cole (GW) 72-1; 5. Poore (Cap) 70-21/2; 6. Owens (Prin) 65-11
High jump – 1. Sona Magassouba (Cap) 5-2; 2. Runyon (SA) 4-8; 3. Ramey (GW) 4-6; 4. McMillion (GE) 4-4; 5. Terry (GE) 4-4; no sixth
Long jump – 1. Candace Morris (Cap) 16-21/2; 2. Ince (WW) 14-101/4; 3. Smith (River) 14-71/2; 4. Del Torto (GW) 13-10; 5. Frierson (WW) 12-111/4; 6. LaMarr (Cap) 12-11/4
Pole vault – 1. Faith Smith (GW) 10-0; no others
Boys team scoring
1. Woodrow Wilson 108; 2. Riverside 94; 3. South Charleston 70; 4. George Washington 58.5; 5. Greenbrier East 56.5; 6. Capital 51; 7. Oak Hill 49
Final events
100 – 1. Bruce Williams (SC) 11.14; 2. Price (Cap) 11.37; 3. Farrow (OH) 11.43; 4. Cole (GE) 11.46; 5. Daniels (Cap) 11.69; 6. Kimball (WW) 11.69
200 – 1. Bruce Williams (SC) 22.92; 2. Farrrow (OH) 23.40; 3. Cole (GE) 23.62; 4. Dunn (SC) 23.69; 5. Workman (OH) 24.26; 6. Hart (GW) 24.32
400 – 1. Stanley Martin (WW) 53.54; 2. Allen (SC) 53.94; 3. Padgett (Prin) 54.20; 4. Arthur (River) 54.77; 5. Bhebhe (Prin) 55.07; 6. Stone (GW) 55.95
800 – 1. Skylar Hudnall (River) 2:06.89; 2. Endres (SA) 2:07.40; 3. Graham (GW) 2:14.59; 4. Reese (SC) 2:18.49; 5. Rogers (GW) 2:18.78; 6. Bare (WW) 2:18.95
1,600 – 1. Brandon Canaday (WW) 4:58.38; 2. Wilson (SA) 5:00.69; 3. Bias (OH) 5:03.65; 4. J.Cormack (WW) 5:09.78; 5. C.Cormack (WW) 5:21.06; 6. Goodwin (GW) 5:23.14
3,200 – 1. Brandon Canaday (WW) 10:52.76; 2. Saffouri (WW) 11:04.75; 3. Legg (SA) 11:12.88; 4. Cormack (WW) 11:26.50; 5. Crews (GE) 11:49.23; 6. Tinney (SA) 11:56.74
110 hurdles – 1. Carson Casto (River) 14.87; 2. Paxton (GE) 15.65; 2. Holstein (River) 16.09; 4. Shelton (Cap) 16.72; 5. Creasy (WW) 16.78; 6. Walker (River) 16.85
300 hurdles – 1. Carson Casto (River) 41.75; 2. Paxton (GE) 42.90; 3. Harville (WW) 42.90; 4. Burdette (GW) 43.28; 5. Saunders (SA) 44.52; 6. Calloway (OH) 45.51
4x100 – 1. Capital (Daniels, Price, Murray, James) 44.56; 2. South Charleston 45.01; 3. Riverside 45.21; 4. Woodrow Wilson 45.57; 5. Greenbrier East 45.71; 6. Oak Hill 47.40
4x200 – 1. Capital (Daniels, Price, Murray, Johnson) 1:31.78; 2. Oak Hill 1:35.41; 3. South Charleston 1:35.88; 4. Riverside 1:36.76; 5. George Washington 1:38.23; 6. Greenbrier East 1:41.55
4x400 – 1. Riverside (Arthur, Hudnall, Casto, Lewis) 3:46.17; 2. George Washington 3:47.73; 3. St. Albans 3:48.69; 4. Greenbrier East 3:53.11; 5. Oak Hill 3:57.16; 6. Capital 3:57.82
4x800 – 1. George Washington (Graham, Rogers, Goodwin, Stone) 9:01.96; 2. St. Albans 9:04.92; 3. Woodrow Wilson 9:30.19; 4. Greenbrier East 9:34.97; 5. South Charleston 9:47.51; 6. Oak Hill 10:18.31
Shuttle hurdles – 1. Riverside (Holstein, Alderson, Walker, Casto) 58.71; 2. Woodrow Wilson 59.49; 3. Greenbrier East 1:08.52; 4. South Charleston 1:08.69; 5. Oak Hill 1:11.73
Shot put – 1. Michael Miller (WW) 41-10; 2. Whaples (OH) 40-21/2; 3. Balladeres (SC) 38-11; 4. Williams (River) 38-101/2; 5. Campbell (GW) 38-8; 6. Ward (River) 38-7
Discus – 1. Jorden Hartwell (SA) 125-1; 2. Barnett (SC) 122-2; 3. Davis (Cap) 120-3; 4. Miller (WW) 119-4; 5. Fultineer (GW) 112-21/2; 6. Whaples (OH) 109-8
High jump – 1. Keynan Cook (WW) 5-6; 2. Ward (River) 5-4; 3. Crews (GE) 5-4; 4. Rose (GE) 5-2; 5. (tie) Hairston (GW), Paxton (GE) 5-2
Long jump – 1. Zachary Shelton (Cap) 20-7; 2. Kimball (WW) 20-0; 3. Alderson (River) 19-51/2; 4. Lewis (River) 18-93/4; 5. Minor (OH) 18-71/2; 6. Shelton (OH) 18-61/2
Pole vault – 1. Harry Wallace (GW) 11-4; 2. J.Wallace (GW) 10-6; no others
(Results via Rick Ryan, Charleston Gazette-Mail)
• • •
Class AA Region 3 Track
Thursday, June 3
Woodrow Wilson High School
Girls team scores
Shady Spring 180, PikeView 81, Nicholas County 79, Independence 52, Wyoming East 39, Westside 22, Bluefield 19, Herbert Hoover 15, Liberty Raleigh 9
Boys team scores
Shady Spring 131, Nicholas County 123, Herbert Hoover 71, Bluefield 70, PikeView 61, Westside 20, Liberty Raleigh 18, Independence 9
Girls
Individual events
100: Layla Stover, WE, 13.60; Nevaeh Canterbury, SS; Natalie Barr, NC; Ryen Keffer, SS; Emonia Hodge, B; Arionna Dowell, B
200: Emily Stevens, SS, 28.93; Nevaeh Canterbury, SS; Mackenzie Taylor, I; Arionna Dowell, B; Emonia Hodge, B; Arianna Richardson, L
400: Natalie Barr, NC, 1:02.89; Ashleigh Gabbert, SS; Sydney Cochran, W; Camille Testerman, SS; Haley Cooper, HH; Katherine Webb, PV
800: Natalie Barr, NC, 2:26.71; Erin O'Sullivan, PV; Brooke Berneberg, SS; Sydney Cochran, W; Abigail Houck, SS; Mattea Huffman, SS
1600: Erin O'Sullivan, PV, 5:40.18; Natalie Barr, NC; Jessica York, SS; Soren Tyree, NC; Abigail Houck, SS; Kathleen Walkup, NC
3200: Erin O'Sullivan, PV, 13:05.08; Jessica York, SS; Soren Tyree, NC; Kathleen Walkup, NC; Lauren Persinger, SS; Raylee Adkins, WE
100 hurdles: Lillian Hatfield, SS, 17.17; Chloe Honaker, I; Lilli Honaker, I; Katie Begley, PV; Daisha Summers, WE; Syndi Weis, I
300 hurdles: Lillian Hatfield, SS, 52.46; Katie Begley, PV; Chloe Honaker, I; Aniston Lilly, SS; Lindsey Sweeney, SS
Relays
4x100: Shady Spring (Ryen Keffer, Isabella Workman, Marlee Jackson, Emily Stevens), 55.40; Wyoming East, Independence, Bluefield, PikeView, Nicholas County
4x200: Wyoming East (Layla Stover, Colleen Lookabil, Cecily Adkins, Daisha Summers), 1:57.80; Shady Spring, PikeView, Nicholas County, Westside, Herbert Hoover
4x400: Shady Spring (Ryen Keffer, Aniston Lilly, Ashleigh Gabbert, Emily Stevens), 4:52.34; Wyoming East, PikeView
4x800: Shady Spring (Ashleigh Gabbert, Abigail Houck, Mattea Huffman, Brooke Berneberg), 12:37.34; PikeView
Shuttle hurdles: Independence (Chloe Honaker, Lilli Honaker, Olivia Green, Mackenzie Taylor), 1:12.98; PikeView, Shady Spring
Field events
High jump: Sydney Cochran, W, 4-6; Lexi Cozart, L; Ashleigh Gabbert, SS; Mary Berg, NC
Long jump: Nevaeh Canterbury, SS, 14-5 1/2; Erin O'Sullivan, PV; Lillian Hatfield, SS; Mattea Huffman, SS; Catherine Stress, PV; Mary Berg, NC
Shot put: Taylor Winebrenner, NC, 36-5 3/4; Brooklyn Lipford, SS; Beyonka Lee, B; Lauren Mullins, HH; Chloe Honaker, I; Brittany Coulter, I
Discus: Taylor Winebrenner, NC, 115-8; Lauren Mullins, HH; Olivia Green, I; Karlie Dotson, SS; Abbie Culicerto, SS; Brooklyn Lipford, SS
Boys
Individual events
100: Jacorian Green, B, 11.39; Amir Hairston, B; Logan Dodrill, L; Alex Patton, PV; Shiv Patel, NC; Levi Miner, NC
200: Jacorian Green, B, 23.15; Gaige Sisk, B; Amir Hairston, B; Jayden Straughn, SS; Shiv Patel, NC; Levi Miner, NC
400: Ethan Board, NC, 52.87; Isaiah Valentine, SS; Logan Keaton, PV; Caleb Siders, HH; Jaedan Holstein, SS; Levi Miner, NC
800: Logan Keaton, PV, 2:07.09; Colton Meadows, SS; Caleb Siders, HH; Jaedan Holstein, SS; Ethan Board, NC; Griffin Irvin, NC
1600: Ethan Board, NC, 4:48.88; Jacob Dowdy, SS; Griffin Irvin, NC; John Duvall, HH; Eli Northrop, SS; Bradley Bostic, NC
3200: Jacob Dowdy, SS, 10:44.96; John Duvall, HH; Griffin Irvin, NC; Wesley Holcomb, NC; Eli Northrop, SS; Garrett Hatcher, SS
110 hurdles: Jordan Donaldson, NC, 17.21; William Mercer, HH; Jonny Sweeney, NC; Hayden Johnson, SS; Jacob Showalter, SS; Nick Holbert, PV
300 hurdles: William Mercer, HH, 45.36; Jacob Showalter, SS; Hayden Johnson, SS; Jordan Donaldson, NC; Jayden Straughn, SS; Nick Holbert, PV
Relays
4x100: Bluefield (Sencere Fields, Jacorian Green, Gaige Sisk, Ethan Spangler), 46.56; Shady Spring, PikeView, Nicholas County
4x200: Bluefield (Sencere Fields, Jacorian Green, Gaige Sisk, Amir Hairston), 1:35.93; Shady Spring, PikeView, Nicholas County
4x400: Shady Spring (Colton Meadows, Christian Riffe, Isaiah Valentine, Jaedan Holstein), 3:47.78; Bluefield, Nicholas County
4x800: PikeView (Logan Shrewsbury, Logan Keaton, Logan Ramsey, Braden Ward), 8:55.77; Shady Spring, Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County
Shuttle hurdles: Nicholas County (Jordan Donaldson, Jonny Sweeney, Wiley Crowder, Noah Miner), 1:06.58; Shady Spring, PikeView
Field events
High jump: Daniel Reed, W, 6-3; Dawson Brown, NC; Nick Holbert, PV; Hunter Davis, SS; Logan Dodrill, L
Long jump: Daniel Reed, W, 21-5 1/2; William Mercer, HH; Christian Riffe, SS; Hunter Davis, SS; Tyler Burick, NC; Auston Lovejoy, HH
Shot put: Roman Milam, NC, 38-2 1/2; Nick Worix, I; Josh Stuart, HH; Isaiah Valentine, SS; David Adkins, L; Josh Cunningham, NC
Discus: Josh Stuart, HH, 117-5; David Adkins, L; Roman Milam, NC; Marcus Matney, PV; Josh Cunningham, NC; Nick Worix, I
(Results via www.runwv.com)