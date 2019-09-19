Raleigh County Showdown tonight

Home sweet home.
At least that is what it will be tonight for Independence when it hosts Shady Spring in a gridiron rivalry game, Raleigh County style.
So far this season, the Patriots (2-1) have been road warriors with three straight games away from Coal City, while the Tigers (2-1) have had the good fortune of playing all its games at home.
Independence opened the season with a tough loss at Midland Trail, but bounced back with convincing wins over PikeView and River View. Shady on the other has had two shutout wins over Lincoln County and Summers County and a setback against Nicholas County.
The clash tonight is definitely about bragging rights and always has the emotions running high between the two schools.
“We have tried to just focus on us this week and correct some things to try and get better,” veteran Independence head coach John H. Lilly said. “We are working on some things that we think will make us a good football team going down the stretch. We really haven’t got much into the emotional, rah-rah stuff.”
Both teams will sport some solid offensive weapons.
The Patriots are led by reigning Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the week, Atticus Goodson. The 6-foot, 198-pound running back has quietly piled up some impressive numbers. Over the first three games, Goodson has 10 touchdowns and is averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground and just under 100 yards receiving.
That is just part of the story as Indy also has a strong quarterback in Phillip Spurlock and running back Andrew Martin.
“I think they compliment Atticus. We have enough firepower from the other guys that you cannot focus in on (Atticus) a lot,” Lilly said. “If you watch us play, you will see it is fairly balanced. Andrew has two 100-yard games himself and Phil is handling the quarterback position about as well as he ever has. He really understands what we want and has a good grasp of the offense.”
Shady Spring will answer on offense with Drew Clark at quarterback along with Isaiah Valentine on the outside and Haven Chapman toting the pigskin.
“I think it all starts with the quarterback. Anytime you have a running quarterback, it presents you problems,” Lilly said. “If they go spread, they have seven-on-six in the box if he is a runner. You have to figure out how to get a guy in the box to equal that, yet they have two kids outside that can really hurt you. They do a good job of putting their guys in positions offensively where they can win. We have to do a good job of off-setting that somehow.”
The Tigers have also posed problems for their opponents on defense where an opportunistic bunch has forced 13 takeaways this year, including four last Saturday in a 40-0 win over Summers County.
“They’re turning the ball over,” Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said Saturday about his defense. “They’re stripping and picking and we had a good pass rush. They swarmed the field and pursued, just doing an awesome job. Those turnovers are big.”
Another underlying factor in this game will be playoff ramifications. With so many schools in Class AA, it is a not unusual for a three-loss team to miss the postseason.
“I always said we don’t talk playoffs until week eight,” Lilly said. “There are a lot of things that can happen, especially in Class AA. You lose one or two players and it changes the whole complexion of the season. I can understand where people are coming from though, you just don’t want to have to run the table after two losses.”
The game tonight should also bring a loud and raucous crowd which will create a crazy environment at George C. Cover Field.
“This group of kids at Shady, they have learned how to win. They are confident and they have been in the playoffs,” Lilly said. “Our kids are trying to prove themselves. You prove yourself by executing and doing what you do best. Not worrying as much about what they are doing. For us to win, we have execute and play our style of football and not let all the noise of the game effect that.”
*******
The atmosphere in Charmco will also be full of excitement when Greenbrier West plays its first home game of the season. The Cavaliers (2-1) welcome Webster County to town for a battle of top-10 rated teams in the first WVSSAC Ratings of the season.
West is coming off its first loss of the season to Class AA James Monroe, while Webster was throttled by Tygarts Valley at home. Tonight will also be the first road game of the season for the Highlanders.
Reece Nutter leads Webster County on the ground averaging over 175 yards per game and has scored four times. Nutter is also efficient through the air having thrown four more touchdowns on eight completions.
The Cavaliers are led by running back Noah Brown and quarterback, Kaiden Pack. Brown ran for 158 yards and two scores last week against the Mavericks after setting school records for touchdowns and points scored in a game the week prior.
**********
Elsewhere around the area, No. 15 (tie) Woodrow Wilson (1-2) hosts No. 11 (tie) Huntington (1-1), James Monroe (1-1) travels to PikeView (0-3) and Class AA No. 8 Man (3-0) makes its way to Fairlea for a clash with Class AAA No. 11 (tie) Greenbrier East (2-1).
No. 3 (tie) Midland Trail (2-1) looks to bounce back from an upset loss to Meadow Bridge when it goes to No. 15 Richwood (2-1), while No. 14 (tie) Nicholas County (2-1) will travel to Lincoln (2-1) and Summers County (1-2) makes the long trip to Welch for a showdown with Mount View (1-2).
No. 3 (tie) Wyoming East (2-0) looks for its third win at struggling Oak Hill (0-3) and Westside (0-3) is on the road at No. 7 Tolsia (2-1).
No. 8 (tie) Liberty (3-0) and No. 10 (tie) Meadow Bridge (2-1) are off this week.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981