Turns out the gold at the end of the rainbow wound up being the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship plaque.
And the Independence softball team is satisfied with that.
Kendall Martin continued her torrid postseason hitting spree, pitcher Delaney Buckland was more than effective and in between there were a lot of defensive gems on both sides in the Patriots’ 9-1 victory over rival Shady Spring Monday at Larry T. Poe Field.
Martin, one of three seniors on the Patriots’ 22-8 squad, homered for the second consecutive game – her fifth home run of the season — and is now 8 for 11 with six runs and six RBIs in three postseason games.
“It’s insane,” she said of reclaiming the sectional plaque after falling at the same point a year ago. “Last year we lost out to Shady actually and this year I’m glad we get to go to regionals. We have a good team behind us. Some of them are young but we are still a good, solid team.”
And it was a good, solid defensive effort by both defenses on display Monday night.
In the fourth, after Mallie Lawson scored Shady’s only run after a triple and a good base-running move to steal a run making it 3-1, Harmony Mills made a great diving catch as she stormed to the plate on a bunt attempt by Kendra Pizzino. Buckland struck out the next batter to quell a potential rally by the Tigers.
Another time the Patriots got a big play on a rundown when Shady ended up with two runners on second, that helped restore an inning that started out with back-to-back singles by Lawson and Waddell.
Emma Lilly also made a fine running catch in foul ground to record an out in another inning that saw Shady with a base runner trailing 3-0.
The outfield did yeoman’s work for all six innings, earning coach Ken Adkins’ praise as one of the best outfields in the state.
Adkins pointed to the defense as a key.
“We talk about Delaney all the time, we have Delaney Buckland and that is a big deal, who knows where we would be without her,” Adkins said of the sectional tournament MVP. “But listen, I can’t say enough about our defense. We talk about other stuff, but we don’t talk about our defense much. That rundown. We don’t practice that. That was a big spot because we couldn’t quite put them away.”
Shady too made some fine plays in the field, key to keeping the Tigers in the game.
Lawson caught a laser to short that stopped the Patriots, who were trying to put together a big inning in the third, and Bella Sturgill made a great play on a rocket to first off the bat of Buckland, knocking it down and stepping on first for the out.
The outfield also made some fine running grabs to end innings.
In the fifth and the sixth the Patriots put the game away.
Allie Warden, who moved into the No. 9 spot in the order when Kassidy Bradbury moved to the five hole and has been stellar there, was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the fifth and another in the sixth.
“We didn’t help ourselves much, I think through the first four innings we left eight runners on, left the bases loaded one time,” Adkins said. “Early on I think we played tight. I don’t know, maybe (Shady) played better. I just didn’t feel like we had much rhythm offensively. We changed up a little bit, got a couple bunts down and that got us rolling. The bottom of the order is doing a great job putting the ball in play.”
“I give (Shady) a lot of credit, they put some balls in play and the pitcher (Raegan Lane) did a great job,” he said. “She’s going to be a fine pitcher.”
Acting coach Brantlea Wood couldn’t say enough about her effort in the circle, coming as it did under extreme circumstances, with head coach Nikki Mays and star Avary Bragg being out after last week’s illegal bat incident.
“She came off a 15-0 game (in a loss to Independence Friday) throwing every inning the first game against Independence, she threw every pitch against Nicholas County (a 2-1 win) and she pitched again today. The mental toughness was there,” Wood said. “She really bared down and went after them.
“I’m proud of the way (we played), with nine kids, our head coach being out, our pitcher and our best hitter being out. They rallied, they played good defense and they at least got on base today. The one play at home kind of changed the momentum for us.”
That came in the fifth when Avory Varney scored on a sac fly by Buckland. As she crossed the plate the throw came in and got by catcher Waddell. Shady argued that the runner had to slide into the plate in that situation. Warden, who had singled in Mills to make it 4-1, scored behind Varney and that made it 6-1.
“I think that play could have gone either way,” Wood said of the play. “(At that point) there are two less runs and one more out on the board.”
Lawson finished her career going 3 for 3 against Independence. She had three of Shady Spring’s four hits.
“I can’t say enough about Mallie,” Wood said. “She was the glue that held us together. Mallie is going to be missed.”
Independence took a 2-0 lead in the first when Buckland led off with a weird ball that slowly got to the outfield in left field almost as if in slow motion. There was nothing slow about Martin’s home run two outs later, a shot to right-center field.
“Coming off the bat I knew it was gone,” Martin said. “I was just looking for something I could hit, it was a 3-1 count. Something I wanted.”
Martin got it. And the Patriots (22-8) got what they wanted, a matchup with Bluefield in the Region 3 championship series next week, beginning in Coal City.
SS 000 100 — 1 4 1
Indy 201 033 — 9 11 2
Pitcher and catcher – SS: Raegan Lane and Kaylee Waddell. Indy. Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Buckland. LP – Lane. Hitting – SS: Mallie Lawson 3-3 (3b, run), Waddell 1-2 (rbi). Indy: Buckland 1-3 ( 2 rbis), Alli Hypes 1-3 (rbi), Emma Lilly 1-4, Kendall Martin 3-4 (hr, 3 runs, 3 rbis), Kassidy Bradbury 2-3 (2b, run), Harmony Mills (2 runs, rbi), Savannah Stanley (run), Avory Varney (run), Allie Warden 3-4 (run, 2 rbis), Kam Wooten (run).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.