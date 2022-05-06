Rain wipes out softball sectionals

The week almost came to an end without the weather affecting sectional softball tournaments.
The drenching rains that fell across the area in the early morning hours and into the day Friday wiped out all of the remaining postseason softball games. The forecast doesn't look much better for Saturday, either.
The premier attraction for Friday — Shady Spring at Independence for the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship — has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. Shady defeated Indy 1-0 on Wednesday to force the Patriots into the losers bracket. That means the Tigers will have to be defeated twice.
If the Tigers lose on Monday, the teams will meet again in a decisive game Tuesday at 6 p.m., also in Coal City.
The same situation holds true for Class AAA Region 3, Section 2, where Greenbrier East holds the advantage over Woodrow Wilson. They, too, have been postponed until Monday, at 6:30 p.m., at Woodrow Wilson. The visiting Spartans are in control after Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flying Eagles.
A Woodrow win would force a winner-take-all game Tuesday, also at 6:30 p.m.
In Class A, James Monroe was supposed to host River View for the Region 3, Section 1 title. They will now meet on Monday at 6 p.m. with River View needing two wins to survive.
Midland Trail advanced to the Section 2 title game after Wednesday's 8-0 win over Greenbrier West and was set to host the game on Saturday. However, Friday's losers bracket final between Greenbrier West and Richwood was postponed until Monday at 5 p.m.
The winner would then go to Hico for the championship Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the host Patriots needing only one win.
All regional tournaments, in a best-of-3 format, will begin Monday, May 16.
Wyoming East made sure weather was never a factor, defeating Bluefield 5-1 on Thursday for the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
