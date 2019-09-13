Ian Sloan, of Liberty, breaks away and scores a touchdwn in the first half against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ryan Simms, of Liberty, breaks away and scores a touchdwn in the first half against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Raiders rout Panthers for 3-0 start (WITH GALLERY)
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
The last two years have been the opposite for Liberty and PikeView.
The Raiders won only one game over that span, while the Panthers enjoyed success, even pushing for a playoff berth. Now, it's the other way around.
The Raiders continued their scorching start to the season, pounding PikeView 63-21 in Glen Daniel Friday night.
For the Panthers, the struggles started at kickoff and never ended.
After a kick return to PikeView's 31-yard line, Raiders quarterback Ian Sloan, playing in his first game since injuring his shoulder in the season opener, threw a 31-yard score to sophomore Braden Howell on the first play from scrimmage.
"That was kind of the plan," Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. "We had opened the last two games with a toss and we kind of came in with a little bit of play action right off the bat and we took it from there. It's just something we do in our play calling. We critique ourselves and noticed we had ran the toss out of a couple formations to start the game. We just came in and threw caution to the wind and went with play action off that and it worked."
From there, the route was on.
Liberty High School cheerleader Chelsea Jones, gets tossed in the air during game against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty High School cheerleader Brooklyn Brown, cheering for her team against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Cyden Trump, of Liberty, decked out in red, white and blue during game against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty's defense bring down, Ethan Begovich, of Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty's Issac Atkins gets surrounder by Pikeview's defenders and tackled during the first half at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty runner Ryan Simms, gets tackled by Timi Blankenship, right, of Pikeview during the first half at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ryan Simms, of Liberty, breaks away and scores a touchdwn in the first half against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ian Sloan, of Liberty, breaks away and scores a touchdwn in the first half against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty assistant coach Mark Montgomery, yells out instructions to his team during the first half against Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Liberty vs Pikeview at Liberty High School in Glen Daniels. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
An 8-yard rushing score from Ryan Simms eventually made it 14-0 before Sloan closed Liberty's first-quarter scoring with an 11-yard scoring scramble on fourth down for a 21-0 lead.
Anthony Bisaha put the Panthers on the board in the final seconds of the quarter with a 50-yard run, but the Raiders (3-0) were relentless on both sides of the ball.
Midway through the second quarter, with PikeView driving, Howell picked off PikeView quarterback Cameron Ellis at the Liberty 19-yard line. Two plays later, Sloan called his own number and again cashed in, scooting down the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown run. Another score from Simms with 15 seconds left in the half made it a 35-7 game, sealing the contest.
Sloan, who compiled 136 yards of total offense on top of three touchdowns in the first half, came out of the locker room without pads on.
"It's just a little nagging shoulder," Workman said. "I don't think it's anything major. He could've went the second half, but we held him out and rested him a little bit."
For the Panthers (0-3), the loss adds to what's been a frustrating start for first-year head coach Jason Spears and Co.
"I'll put the blame on me," Spears said after the game. "I just feel like there were things I should've done differently. I just feel like the coaching staff got the players in a perfect way to win this game, they did a great job, but I'll take the blame. We have to execute every single play and we can't get down when someone hits us in the mouth first. I think my boys, they played tough, we just had a few problems we should've fixed.
"I could've helped on defense with changing things up there. If we could execute the way we do in practice, we could have success."
Next up for Liberty is a trip to Clay County, which entered the weekend at 1-1. Despite the lack of wins over the last few seasons, Workman is confident in the maturity of his players and that they will handle winning as well as they did losing.
"You've just got to keep them humble," Workman said. "You've got to emphasize coming to work every day. We're trying to coach these kids like this is a job and we're going to come to work every day, coaching staff included. We come with game plans on Monday and these kids know what to expect."