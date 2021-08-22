Raiders ready to move on, build off big season

No matter how things ended or what direction the future holds, no one can take the memories of the 2020 season away from anyone associated with the Liberty football team.
The Raiders ran the table on a Covid-shortened regular season and hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2003. That game didn’t go as planned — Herbert Hoover came back from a two-touchdown deficit to end Liberty’s season at 6-1.
The whole body of work is something that will remain with head coach Mark Workman.
“To start where they were, from 0-10 and 1-9, to see the climb to 4-6 as juniors — and there were games they easily could have won — to see how hard they worked, the work ethic to stick with it, for them it was just amazing,” Workman said.
But, as always, the time to move on has come. The Raiders will build off that excitement — as well as the pride that comes with playing on a field with brand new synthetic turf — but will have a few holes to fill.
Quarterback Issac Atkins is gone after a senior year that saw him complete 38 of 71 passes for 854 yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also ran for 535 yards and eight scores.
“Isaac was one of those kids you wish you could clone,” Workman said. “He was smart, a hard worker. He didn’t look like your prototypical quarterback, but he was a gamer. That will be a big loss.”
Two big losses will be Shawn Pennington and Braden Howell, both receivers but players who made the more significant impacts on a defense that largely was the Raiders’ calling card. Pennington was a first-team all-stater and Howell was the captain of the second team.
The most significant graduation took place along the offensive line, where the loss of Jeff Bowles, Colten Williams and Andrew Ellis will be felt.
But there are players coming back who will be able to lead the Raiders into the season and sustain the success of last fall. Seniors Logan Dodrill and Ryan Simms should play big roles, and even though senior Clayton Williams will be making his quarterback debut, he learned a lot playing behind Atkins.
“Logan, Ryan and Clayton Williams have stepped up as leaders and got a taste of what winning is like,” Workman said. “They played an instrumental part of it. They took that role on and adapted well.”
Workman said Williams is “hard-nosed.”
“He’s got a big arm and can throw,” he added. “He’s a hard runner. He has worked hard since his freshman year. We tried to put him in other places but he was dead set on playing quarterback. I think he will flourish.”
Sophomore Dalton Williams — no relation — will be the backup.
Simms has been an impact player at running back since his freshman year. Last season he led the team with 615 yards and nine touchdowns on 85 carries.
“He has good vision of the field and can cut on a dime,” Workman said. “He’s pretty fast, but his big thing is he can see the whole field.”
Dodrill will do it all this year for the Raiders, just as he did last season. He ran for 324 yards and three touchdowns and had 201 receiving yards and three more scores. He had nine TDs in all and kicked 22 extra points.
Catching the ball this season will be seniors Tanner Beller, Andrew Pettry and Jordan Fletchery. Caleb Adkins, another senior, will line up when the Raiders go four-wide.
Simms and Doddrill, of course, are also threats to catch the ball.
Jacob Dickens, who started as a freshman, will give the Raiders some experience up front. He will be joined by three more sophomores in T.J. Goff, David Adkins and Levi Stafford. Senior Evan Johnson is the only upperclassman on the line.
Workman said he plans on giving six or seven players significant snaps on the offensive line, including juniors Jeremiah Atkins and Peyton Pettry and sophomore Connor Bradford.
“We’re inexperienced, but I feel like we’ve got the best offensive line coach in West Virginia in Mark Montgomery,” Workman said.
Along the defensive front will be Dickens, Goff, Stafford and David Adkins.
The linebackers will be Peyton Pettry, Williams, and juniors Jalen Cook and Larry Jones, as well as Dodrill and Simms.
In the secondary will be Andrew Pettry, Beller, Jordan Pettry, Issac Wyatt and Dunbar.
Dodrill will handle kicking and punting chores. He, Simms, Bradford and Beller will be in the return game.
The Raiders have a new team on the schedule in Logan and will continue what Workman says has developed into “kind of a rivalry” with Clay County. And, of course, there’s the big one right off the bat — Liberty will break in its new turf Friday against county rival Independence in the Battle of ‘76.
The game is being played in a more strategic point in the schedule, when weather is less likely to hinder attendance.
“It’s a big game to start off the season,” Workman said. “But it doesn’t matter how experienced either team is, you can throw all that out with Independence and Liberty.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber