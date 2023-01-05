Liberty doesn’t necessarily use sets that run through Jalen Cook.
He is averaging over 22 points per game because, as coach Chad Williams said, he has an instinct for the ball.
But how far the team goes will probably be a result of how everyone else adapts to their roles.
And if Liberty’s two-game stay at the New River CTC Invitational is any indication, the Raiders are on their way.
Cook had 25 points and nine rebounds and three other players scored in double figures as the Raiders hung on to knock off Greenbrier West 63-55 Thursday in the opening game of Day 3 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Not that it was easy.
An extra-long pregame meeting with his team – meetings after wins are generally short — and several late game timeouts were precipitated by what happened in the final quarter when Greenbrier West cut a one-time 21-point lead, 41-20 after the first possession of the second half, to five points.
“I was calling timeouts telling them we weren’t playing our game, we were playing their game,” Williams said. “We were letting them speed us up when we shouldn’t have, we were doing what they wanted us to do. We were going to corners and letting them trap us. I said, ‘Listen, we are winning. We have a double-digit lead, we don’t need anything but layups now. Let’s put them in a high-pressure situation, make them play hard defense and get back-door cuts.”
They did that, along with made free throws, at the end, to hold off the Cavaliers, who lost their fifth straight.
Up 54-49 after a foul line jumper from Greenbrier West’s Tanner Hagy, the Raiders got free throws and a back-door cut from Cantley and then Cook found Bowman streaking to the basket for another two on a 6-0 run that restored the Raiders' double-figure lead.
Dale Boone and Brayden McClung had 3s late to get the Cavaliers to within double figures.
With Cook going 4 for 4 from 3 and scoring 15 points, the Raiders took control in the first half, going up 38-20. Liberty shot nearly 60 percent in the first half and Greenbrier West shot 29 percent.
“The first was really frustrating, a lot like (a 49-46 loss to Independence Wednesday in the CTC) last night,” Greenbrier West coach Jared Robertson said. “I don’t think our effort was great. Big floor, big arena, I don’t know if our kids came in ready to play or not.”
It might have been the worst thing that could have happened for Liberty.
“I think the kids started thinking it was going to be another big win like the other night (in a 96-50 win against Richwood),” Williams said.
A defensive switch allowed the Cavaliers to cut it to 14 after three quarters.
Then Greenbrier West went on a 7-0 run to trim that deficit in half, a three-point play by McClung and a 3 by Boone the big shots.
Another three-point play by McClung came ahead of Hagy’s basket that made it five.
“It’s probably on me for not switching defenses sooner but our kids came out at the half and challenged themselves and we played a pretty good second half,” Robertson said.
It’s likely the cast around Cook that will be the deciding in factor in how far this team goes.
Conner Cantley and Ethan Williams had 11 points and Kris Bowman added 10 and six rebounds and four assists.
Cantley really came to the fore in the CTC, with 28 points in two games.
“His mentality has been your typical senior, he knows it’s coming to an end, and he puts it all out in practice and he is starting to reap the rewards in his game on the floor. We’re starting to expect double figures from him now. What he brings on the defense and hustle side there is nobody else like him that we have.”
Zack Bowman, a double-figure scorer, and Devin Price missed the CTC, but Kris Bowman and Cantley filled those roles and holes well. Ethan Williams has run the offensive efficiently and is also averaging double figures. Re’Sean Simms has been big around the basket even when he doesn’t score, and he was in double figures in the first CTC game.
Williams is hopeful people take notice of the 6-2 Raiders.
“When they come back and we are at full strength I really feel that we are going to start earning people’s respect and getting a lot more attention,” Williams said.
For the Cavaliers, McClung returned to his form of a year ago with a 23-point performance and leading scorer Boone had 17. Michael Kanode was held to four points but had eight rebounds.
Liberty
Kris Bowman 4-6 0-0 8, Jalen Cook 7-11 6-6 25, Conner Cantley 4-7 3-4 11, ReSean Simms 1-4 0-2 2, Ethan Williams 4-11 1-2 11, Colten Acord 0-0 0-0 0, Jadon Acord 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Marty 0-0 0-0 0, Dallas Maynor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-46 10-14 63
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 8-13 5-8 23, Tanner Hagy 3-8 1-1 8, Kadin Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Dale Boone 6-17 1-2 17, Michael Kanode 1-4 2-4 4, Matt Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Agee 0-1 0-0 0, Chris Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Asher Barclay 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 9-15 55.
L 20 18 13 12 - 63
GW 8 12 17 18 - 55
Three-point field goals – L: 7-15 (Bowman 0-2, Cook 5-6 , E. Williams 2-7), GW: 8-20 (McClung 2-2, Hagy 1-2, Parker 0-1, Boone 4-12, Kanode 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Davis 1-1). Rebounds – L: 29 (Cook). GW: 29 (Kanode 8), Assists – L: 15 (Bowman 4).GW: 6 (Hagy 2). Steals – L: 7 (Simms 2). GW: 5 (Kanode 2). Fouled out – None.
