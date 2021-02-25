Raiders march on with young roster

Liberty wrestling coach Nick Hylton usually goes into a season looking to get his team into as many dual matches as possible. The more duals, the more matches, which increases experience.
Looking ahead to this season, his approach changed.
"I knew this was coming, and we completely revamped the schedule to wrestle mostly bracket tournaments because we just weren't going to be competitive as a dual team," Hylton said. "In the past, that's what we wrestled all the time was duals. We just weren't going to be able to do that."
Attrition certainly hit the Raiders hard. They have 14 wrestlers, which at first glance matches up with the number of weight classes. But it doesn't work out that way.
"Unfortunately, no," Hylton said.
Staring at being able to only fill roughly half the weight classes, and with inexperienced wrestlers at that, Hylton knew the scheduling philosophy had to change.
Enter Covid-19, which has forced teams to largely go away from bracketed tournaments. Tri-matches and quads are the order of the day, so the Raiders will simply have to press on.
"I think the first weight class we're going to have is probably 132," Hylton said.
That would put the Raiders in a 24-0 hole from the start.
There is at least some experience in the Liberty lineup. Senior Jeff Bowles finished fourth in the state last season at 220 pounds after a runner-up finish in Region 3.
"He had a great season," Hylton said. "I think he was close to 50 wins and barely in the double digits in losses. He just blossomed as the year went, and that's carried on into this season. He's got his weight down. I think he came into practice about 225. Lives in the weight room. Anything I ask him to do, he does. And he's a great kid. He's a good student. Just a super pleasure to work with."
Unfortunately, Bowles is the lone returning state qualifier for Liberty. Gone is Davy Stoots, who was the Region 3 champion at 152, as well as Conner Treadway, who qualified fourth at 106 as a freshman last season.
Also gone are Stoots' twin brother Billy Stoots (160), Jesse Bradley (138) and Jacob Stover (182). Devin Vance was supposed to wrestle at 285 as a senior last season but was out with a torn ACL suffered during football season. He was a state qualifier at 220 as a junior.
"We are very, very green this season," Hylton said. "Only a handful of kids returned from last year, and some of them weren't varsity wrestlers. They were in JV spots, so they don't really have nearly the experience of the kids that I did lose. We had four kids coming from the middle school — only one of them came out for wrestling this year.
"I was fortunate enough to have the Stoots brothers through middle school and high school. The rest of them I picked up when they were freshmen and sophomores. When you get four, five, six, seven with the same coach teaching the same stuff, they start to develop a certain mentality and a certain style of wrestling, and it worked for them. All of them progressed each year and got better and better and were successful. We don't have that right now."
Michael Kinzel will likely be at 132 to start the season, followed by Austin Holstein at 138. Nick Johnson will be at 160, then Peyton Pettry and Kameron Dickens could either go at 170 or 182. The 195-pounder will be Jaeden Naylor, Bowles will be back at 220 and heavyweight could be any one of three candidates in Evan Johnson, Trevor Maynor or Gavin Cobb. Johnson was sixth at 285 in Region 3 a year ago.
The Raiders are scheduled to open their season at home Wednesday in a tri with PikeView and River View starting at 6 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber