Chad Williams had to be wondering if the basketball gods would ever smile on his team.
Maybe he got a little of that sunshine Friday night.
Against a game Independence club – both teams hardly resembled the teams that had met way back on Dec. 13 (Liberty won 69-43) — Liberty made 12 of 16 free throws in the last three minutes to hold off the Patriots 65-57.
Both teams lost starters from part of the game Friday and that was enough to cause concern for Williams, who saw his program lose one nephew, AJ Williams, for a lot of his career the last four years and then another, Ethan Williams, starting point guard, a few weeks back with a fractured knee cap. He wasn’t the only missing Raider.
“We lost Ethan Williams, our point guard to a knee fracture and then (leading scorer) Jalen (Cook) is suspended for this game and tomorrow night,” Williams said. “When you are down two of your top seven or eight guys, starters, I didn’t know what to expect tonight.”
It was almost three when Zach Bowman took a hard fall in the first half and left the court. He did return and play the second half.
“When you see a guy take a fall like that you, with the luck we’ve had, you definitely get worried,” Williams said. “You would think (the basketball gods would smile on Liberty). You just got to roll with it. Whoever is there we try to get them to step up and have them prepared. We spent all day yesterday getting guys who aren’t normal starters ready for tonight’s game. and everybody stepped up.”
Independence wasn’t immune. Cyrus Goodson was injured in the first half and didn’t return until midway through the fourth quarter and even then, that was with a limp.
“They’ve got a couple out and Cyrus gets hurt for us,” Patriots coach Shawn Jenkins said. “And we had some guys in foul trouble, a lot of called fouls tonight, so we were running kids in and out, maybe some kids who we hadn’t been playing much the last little bit. So, it was definitely not the same teams as last time we played.”
Jordan James, Sylas Nelson and Colton Hughes all fouled out for the Patriots, who were whistled for 31 fouls. Liberty was 32 of 45 at the free throw line.
Independence fought mightily, getting a seven-point deficit late in the third down to 2, 43-41 early in the fourth.
Resean Simms had two straight stickbacks after that to build the lead back up. While they weren’t late, they nonetheless extended Liberty possessions and added on to the lead. He had a third with 3:20 left that put Liberty up 53-49. It was Liberty’s last field goal.
“The game was really, really physical at the beginning and (Simms) wasn’t getting some of the calls he felt he should have got, and we had to sit him with some foul trouble,” Williams said. “When he came back out, he came back out focused and ready to do what he can to help us, and he did that.”
“We played much harder the second half getting back in the game and I think we got tired in spots,” Jenkins said. “I’m sure that helped them get those (putbacks). We didn’t do a very good job boxing out.”
For Liberty (9-7), Conner Cantley had 17 and Bowman 15. Simms had 12 and Jaden Acord 10.
“I just want to stay above .500,” Williams said. “I’ve been telling them our goal is to get better every game and try to stay above .500 and finish the season. Tonight, we gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion.”
For Independence, now 4-12 on the season, Hughes had 14 points, James had 12 and Jordan Harvey a career-high 10.
“The second half was much better, I didn’t feel like the effort was really good in the first half,” Jenkins said. “I thought we played together; we just came up short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.