The good news for Liberty last season was that the Raiders qualified all but one of their wrestlers for the state tournament.
The bad news? By the time regionals rolled around, their roster had dwindled to three.
“Last year we started the season with around 20-ish, and over the Christmas holidays we sort of dwindled down to a sort of rag tag team there at the end,” second-year head coach Cole Blankenship said.
So far this season, the Raiders are not only back to where they were at the start of Blankenship’s first year, but well beyond it. Blankenship said practice began with 35 wrestlers in the mat room.
The normal attrition has occurred since then, but Liberty will still be able to fill all 14 weight classes.
“We have a full roster with extras all over the place,” Blankenship said. “We’ve got huge numbers this year. It’s looking awesome.”
It starts with the two state qualifiers from a year ago.
Michael Kinzel was the Class AA-A Region 3 champion at 126 pounds and lost in the blood round at the state tournament. Hunter Cantley was fourth in Region 3 at 182 and drew eventual state champion Ian Bush of Cameron in the first round in Huntington.
Kinzel and Cantley are both seniors and Blankenship said both are healthy and ready to get started — a chance they will get with Saturday’s seventh annual Raider Rumble in Glen Daniel.
“Michael’s just a really gifted wrestler,” Blankenship said. “He won the region last year and I don’t really expect a lot less from this year.
“Hunter Cantley’s just a workhorse. Last year was his first year wrestling and he just sort of absorbed everything like a sponge and ended up turning it into a pretty productive season.”
And there is that added depth. Blankenship said he has some talented freshmen he is excited about, among them Colton Tolliver and Isaac Williams.
“Two middleweight kids that definitely have impressed me these first couple weeks of practice,” Blankenship said. “I’m expecting some pretty good stuff from those guys as well.”
Freshman heavyweight Connor Acord has a lot of potential, Blankenship said, and sophomore Elisha Kinzel has looked strong in the preseason.
The team depth has Blankenship hopeful of a successful season.
“Honestly I’m super optimistic,” he said. “There’s great numbers in the practice room. Everyone’s excited, they’re having fun. They seem to be really enjoying themselves, which is the whole goal at the end of the day. If they’re not having fun, you’re not going to have a team at all.”
A big part of the depth comes from a girls roster that is 10 strong. In fact, Liberty will be missing one weight class at the Raider Rumble because one of the girls will be at the All Girls Scuffle, also scheduled for Saturday at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Leading the charge for the Liberty girls are Karlie Osborne and Maddie Lucas. Osborne was third at 140 pounds at the Girls State Tournament last season and Lucas was third at 240. The team tied for seventh overall.
Joining them on Saturday will be Lucy Farris, London Cook, Rylei Belcher, Kassidi Richardson and Jenna Panossian.
Blankenship said it took “a lot of recruiting” to get the girls to come out, and that was based on previous interest they had shown.
“After Karlie and Maddie came out last year, you started to hear other girls asking about wrestling and possibly joining the team,” he said. “I think Karlie and Maddie coming out last year helped a lot. But we recruited pretty hard trying to build this girls program.”
Liberty will host its own girls tournament — the Lady Raider Rumble on Jan. 14.
Saturday’s quad will start at 10 a.m., with Midland Trail, PikeView and Princeton joining the Raiders.
