Raiders get their reward with playoff berth

Make no mistake, the journey has been difficult.
Winning five games over three seasons would test even the greatest of optimists. But everyone involved with the Liberty football program never lost faith, and the reward for their persistence comes Friday.
The Raiders (6-0) are the No. 4 seed in the Class AA state playoffs and will host No. 13 Herbert Hoover at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at Woodrow Wilson’s Van Meter Stadium.
To get this far after such adversity is a feat in itself. But to survive the inconsistency involved with Covid-19 issues makes it even more remarkable.
“You’ve got to keep these kids busy,” fourth-year head coach Mark Workman said. “You get a game canceled, you can’t take a couple days off there. We tried to keep them in a routine. Through the whole season, really, we maintained a good two days in the weight room and kept them conditioned pretty good. We’ve got to keep them up.
“You get a game canceled on Thursday and the letdown from that. But this group, I’ve said it many times, they’re hungry. They’re eager to get back on the field and improve where we have been the last three years as a reward of that.”
Liberty has not played since Oct. 16 because of games being canceled due to the coronavirus. Rust seemingly would be a problem, but Workman has faith that his players will be able to shake that off.
The Raiders are a largely senior group, led by the likes of quarterback Isaac Atkins, receiver/safety Braden Howell, cornerback Shawn Pennington and lineman Jeff Bowles. They have been through the struggles that included a 25-game losing streak.
Atkins has been vital at quarterback. He has completed 35 of 64 passes for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns. His top target has been Howell, who has 16 receptions for 382 yards and six touchdowns. Pennington has seven catches for 131 yards.
“He’s like another coach on the field,” Workman said of Atkins, who has also run for 431 yards and six scores. “He knows where every single person has got to be. Wherever the left tackle needs to block, right tackle, guard, center. He knows the whole blocking scheme. He knows everything when it comes to this offense. It’s really hard to coach that. That’s just a gift that he’s been given with football intelligence. He’s our captain. He’s got the full go to change (the play) at the line and go with what he sees.”
Pennington has six of Liberty’s 14 interceptions on defense.
But it hasn’t just been the seniors. Junior running back Ryan Simms has carried 71 times for 568 yards and eight touchdowns. Fellow junior Logan Dodrill has 295 yards and three TDs on the ground.
The Raiders know they face a tough assignment in Herbert Hoover (5-2). The Huskies’ battle with Covid-19 has been the opposite of Liberty’s — they missed the first five weeks of the season before finally getting on the field Oct. 9 in a loss to Class AA No. 1 Sissonville.
Among the seven games Hoover was able to squeeze into less than a month — a 31-14 win over Doddridge County that ended the Bulldogs’ 33-game regular season winning streak.
Hunter Bartley is the Huskies’ leading rusher with 703 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Nick Grayam is a dual threat, completing 67 of 104 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns, while also running for 430 yards and eight TDs.
Mingo Central transfer Devin Hatfield has 24 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Burns (13-170) is also a top target.
