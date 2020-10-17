Liberty has become accustomed to big plays on offense, but for three quarters on Friday night, they were missing.
Fortunately for the Raiders, they also have a defense that's capable of picking up the slack.
Liberty forced three turnovers and came away with two safeties Friday night for a 31-14 home win over Scott to improve to 6-0.
Every turnover and point was necessary for the Raiders, who led only 8-6 at the start of the fourth quarter.
"I'll say it every week, Coach (Mark) Montgomery does a heck of a job with this defense," Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. "He has them ready to play every game and I give him credit, but I also give majority of the credit to our players. They get after it and run a tight defense. These kids are older and they've been on the side where they've been passive but now they're the aggressors and they played lights-out tonight."
Early it looked like Liberty's offense would have its way, taking the kickoff and going 61 yards in eight plays, with Ryan Simms finding paydirt on a four-yard rush.
But afterward, the game turned quiet.
The next points in the game came when a bad Scott snap deep in its own territory went out of the back of the end zone, but the Skyhawks finally got on the board late in the second quarter when quarterback Jon Hamilton found receiver Jeff McCoy for a 30-yard scoring strike.
Even after the intermission, the Skyhawks defense had every answer for the Raiders' offense.
"We're a really young team," Scott head coach Shane Griffith said. "We felt like our defense has been pretty good all year. Greenbrier West kind of put it on us, but other than that we've played good defensively. We did a few things to try to take away what we thought they would want to do. We targeted stopping (Simms) from getting to the edge, we felt like (Logan Dodrill) was a player they wanted to move around to a lot of places so we wanted to find him and you have to be ready for their quarterback power.
"Until the fourth quarter, when it got away from us, we felt like we were playing with them. We just couldn't get any offense going and that's been a problem all year."
Eventually the momentum on defense carried to the offense for Liberty.
With 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter and Scott on its own one, senior Braden Howell came up from his safety spot and tackled the ball carrier in the end zone for the second safety of the game.
Two plays later, he added more breathing room.
On second down, quarterback Isaac Atkins threw to a well-covered Howell, who came down with the ball for a 26-yard touchdown grab to give the Raiders a 17-6 lead.
"He's made plays for us since he was a freshman," Workman said. "I call him my ballhawk. He's always around the ball. We can go to a Cover 0 and we can put him down as a linebacker and he's going to put his nose down there and make tackles just like on that safety. On that touchdown they had great coverage, he just went up and made the play. He's a gamer and a true leader."
The Raiders kept the momentum rolling getting interceptions, from Shawn Pennington and Howell on back-to-back drives and cashing both in as Atkins and Simms ran for a touchdown each.
"We challenged these kids at halftime," Workman said. "Scott had a great game plan and Coach Griffith does a great job with these guys and we had trouble blocking up front. We just challenged our kids at halftime and made a couple adjustments in our blocking scheme and they rose up to the challenge. The defense played and kept us in the ball game and the offense rose to the challenge."
Liberty improves to 6-0, giving this senior class more wins this season than it had in the previous three seasons combined.
"It means a lot to the program, but it means more to these kids to get off to this kind of start," Workman said. "These kids were 5-25 coming into this season. These seniors went through 0-10, 1-9 and 4-6 seasons before getting to this point. All they knew was losing. They fought through it and battled and this is where we are and I'm happy for them. I'm proud of them."
S: 0 6 0 8 — 14
L: 6 2 0 23 — 31
Scoring plays
First quarter
L: Simms 4 rush (PAT fails), 8:59
Second Quarter
L: Safety, 7:11
S: McCoy 30-yard pass from Hamilton (Conversion fails), :24
Fourth quarter
L: Howell tackles ball carrier for a loss, safety, 9:34
L: Howell 26-yard pass from Atkins (PAT Dodrill), 8:45
L: Simms 25 rush (PAT Dodrill), 5:13
L: Atkins 9 rush (PAT Dodrill), 3:19
S: Matthews 6 rush (Hamilton to Matthews), 31-14
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Matthews 19-86, 21 6-12, Connor Martin 10-65, Hamilton 1-0; L: Simms 19-91, Atkins 16-57, Dodrill 8-44.
Passing — S: Hamilton 8-16-94-0-2; L: Atkins 5-10-71-1-0
Receiving — S: Martin 3-12, 22 1-10, McCoy 2-42, 211-4, Toler 1-26; L: Howell 4-64, Pennington 1-7