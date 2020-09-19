Ryan Simms, of Liberty, right, breaks away from a Montcalm defender during first quarter action at Liberty High School Friday, September 18.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Logan Dodrill, of Liberty, left, breaks away from Tyler Breeden, of Montcalm, during first quarter action at Liberty High School Friday, September 18.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Trey Tabor, of Liberty, breaks away for big yardage against Montcalm at Liberty High School Friday, September 18.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Payton Pettry, of Liberty, left, breaks away for a touchdown run in the first quarter against Montcalm at Liberty High School Friday, September 18.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Liberty head coach talks to his team in game againt Montcalm at Liberty High School Friday, September 18.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Raiders drub Generals, improve to 3-0 (With Gallery)
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
Before the season began, Liberty head coach Mark Workman said the Raiders' goal on offense would be to score fast and score often.
That held true Friday, as the Raiders scored 40 first-quarter points on Senior Night, rolling to a 59-27 win over Montcalm in their home opener.
"We can make big plays but we also show that we can grind out drives like we did last week at Braxton County," Workman said. "When things don't go well for us we show that we can grind things out when we need to but we were able to get almost everything we wanted pretty quickly tonight."
The only thing that could slow the Raiders down was themselves.
After opening the game with an incompletion, Liberty scored on the next play on a 49-yard rush from Ryan Simms. Simms finished the following drive with another score — this one from a yard out, and the avalanche just kept rolling.
Rushing scores from Isaac Atkins, Logan Dodrill, Dustin Workman and Peyton Pettry accounted for the Raiders' other four touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Montcalm offense struggled to pick up a first down and compounded its mistakes when Pettry added another score, returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to make it 46-0 to open the second quarter.
Montcalm found paydirt on the next drive when Luke Nunn connected with Christian Hudgins for a 73-yard strike, but the lead was already insurmountable.
The win moves Liberty to 3-0 for the second straight year, but Workman doesn't notice much of a difference in how the team has responded to the hot start.
"It's basically the same," Workman said. "We try to stay even keeled here. We just told them after the game we were the same at this point last year and we finished out 4-6. Are we going to be pretender or are we going to be contenders? I told them that's up to them to establish moving forward."
Workman also took the time to point out the group of seniors on this year's team.
During their freshmen and sophomore seasons they combined to win just one game. Now, as upperclassmen, they've started back-to-back seasons with 3-0 records.
"This is a tough group," Workman said. "I'm glad we were able to honor them tonight because they deserve it. They've been through the ringer. That's what's driving us right now. We want people to come and see these kids win some ball games because these kids here, these seniors, they've taken their lumps over the last three years. Now they're older and more mature and they're going to win some ball games and they deserve to be seen."
Liberty will host another 3-0 team next week when Clay County comes to town.