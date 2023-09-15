Liberty picked the perfect time to finally punch in a two-point conversion. Still, it ultimately proved to be not quite enough.
Brayden Houck’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kris Bowman and subsequent two-point run forced overtime against rival Sherman. After the Tide reclaimed the lead on the first possession, Liberty couldn’t get in the end zone and Sherman escaped Glen Daniel with a 38-32 win Friday night.
It was the conclusion of a wild game, mostly in the second half. The Raiders (1-3) trailed 16-6 at halftime before taking the lead and twice tying the game in the second half. They struggled trying to contain Sherman quarterback Gerald Lester, but comparatively speaking did a much better job after the break.
“I told them before that last play right there (in overtime), win or lose it’s been a (heck) of a ballgame,” Liberty coach Mark Workman said.
“Whatever happens here, hold your heads high. You fought all game. We reiterated that (after the game). We’re proud of them, we love them. They fought and they fought and they fought. Down by 10 at the half, and they came back and took the lead a couple of times and forced overtime. We had our opportunities.”
The Tide (2-2) took the lead on the first drive of OT, getting a three-yard touchdown on Lester’s 19th carry of the game. The Raiders then did what they couldn’t do in regulation — stuff Lester on the two-point try.
Liberty got the ball at the 20-yard line trying to at least tie the game. A four-yard gain by Isaac Williams gave the Raiders first-and-goal at the 8.
After Houck was dropped for a two-yard loss and Riley Marty just missed a catch in the end zone, Williams ran six yards to set up fourth down at the 4.
Liberty called its timeout to set up the final play, but Houck and Bowman couldn’t connect as the Tide ran to the sideline in celebration.
Lester finished with 266 yards and four touchdowns. He scored the two-point conversions on all four of Sherman’s touchdowns in regulation. Several of his long runs — including touchdowns of 57 and 91 yards — came after he went untouched through the middle.
“He’s tough,” Workman said. “We knew coming in if we could stop him and stop their run, then we would have a chance. We wanted to try to force them to throw the ball because they weren’t real comfortable throwing the ball. They just outflanked us in certain areas and I’m sure when we watch film we’ll see some misalignments from our guys. See some double gaps covered when one should have been over here in A gap and both of them went B. So it’s just some little issues like that than can cost you an 85-, 90-yard touchdown.”
Down 10 entering the second half, it looked as if the Raiders might have figured it out. They stripped Lester of the ball on Sherman’s first drive of the third quarter and Caleb Harper fell on it for Liberty at his 43.
The Raiders were forced to punt but for the second time of the night the Tide couldn’t handle a line drive kick, and Trenton Clay recovered the muff to give the Raiders a second chance at Sherman’s 26. Liberty cashed it in, with Houck running in from six yards to make it 16-12.
Lester was sacked on third down on the ensuing drive, forcing the Tide to punt. A Sherman player made contact with the Liberty return man after he signaled for a fair catch, resulting in a 15-yard penalty to the 45.
After a first down gain by Clay, Houck was injured on the next play and came out of the game. Marty lined up at quarterback and took the snap, ran right then went back left and outraced two defenders to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown that gave the Raiders their only lead of the game, 18-16 with 2:10 left in the third.
Sherman got the ball at its 9 after an illegal block penalty, but that’s when Lester scored his 91-yard TD, ending the Liberty lead at 16 seconds.
It got interesting from there. The teams traded touchdowns on the next three drives, including the Raiders’ game-tying score.
Sherman was called for a facemask penalty at the end of a two-yard run to give the Raiders first down at the Tide 29. Two plays later, a 21-yard gain by Williams made it first-and-goal at the 5.
The Raiders went backward and faced fourth down at the 14. That’s when Houck and Bowman connected on a perfectly executed pass in the end zone to make it 32-30 with 15 seconds left in regulation.
Liberty tried a two-point pass but the Tide was called for pass interference. On the second chance, Houck muscled his way in for the Raiders’ only successful two-point try of the night, ultimately setting up overtime.
Getting there wasn’t without its drama. Liberty was penalized for a late hit out of bounds after Andrew Simpson caught a 17-yard pass from Lester, moving the ball to the Raiders’ 20. Lester then threw incomplete to River Williams as time expired.
The play would not have counted anyway — Sherman was called for holding.
Turnovers and penalties cost the Raiders early. Both of Lester’s first-half touchdowns were set up by Liberty turnovers, and the Raiders committed four false start penalties before halftime.
Isaac Williams ran for 103 yards for Liberty and Houck had 88.
It was the last of four straight home games to open the season for the Raiders. They will hit the road for the first time next Friday to take on Clay County, starting a string of four straight away from home.
