During her high school soccer career at Woodrow Wilson, Logan Ragland was a standout performer known for her playmaking ability and a powerful leg that riddled opponents from deep outside the box.
It was an ability that gave Ragland hopes of fulfilling her dream of playing college soccer. However, there was another important factor involved. The school she attended also had to be the right fit academically.
That all came together earlier this month when Ragland signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Marshall University.
“It is exciting, but also overwhelming at times,” Ragland said. “It is going to be a big change. I always wanted to play college soccer, but for me, it was more about the school.”
Julie Agnor has been Ragland’s head coach at Woodrow Wilson the last two seasons and she described the type of player Ragland has been over her career.
“Logan has always been a team player that pushes her teammates to play harder. A very coachable player that always does what you ask her to do on the field,” Agnor said. “She is very unselfish. In fact, it was hard for me to make her be selfish on occasions. When she would be more selfish, she typically drove to the goal and scored.”
Although it is a big step going to the Division I level, Agnor feels Ragland will be able to make the adjustment based on her work ethic and playmaking ability.
“She is a very hard worker that goes the extra mile and brings her team right along with her. I think she is going to do really well simply because she is such a coachable player. A lot of kids at that age think they know everything. I know I did,” Agnor said, laughing.
“She usually has more assists than goals because she puts the ball where it needs to be,” Agnor continued. “She reads the ball really well and can anticipate a play before it happens.”
Soccer has been part of Ragland’s life for a long time, having played from an early age. However, there was another sport — gymnastics — that was a key factor in her soccer success, providing her the leg strength to launch those long bombs.
“I have been playing soccer really for as long as I have been able to walk,” Ragland said. “I was also a competitive gymnast for eight or nine years. I wouldn’t be the soccer player I am now without all those years of training in the gym.”
Just over a week prior to Ragland signing with Marshall, Thundering Herd head coach Kevin Long resigned. While that could cause some to second guess their commitment, Ragland’s reaction spoke volumes about her character.
“It didn’t make me second guess anything really,” Ragland said. “It just made me realize how hard I needed to work to make myself the best player that I can be, so I can get some playing time or possibly work my way into (a starting position).”
Ragland is locked in on the areas she feels need to be improved in order to make an impact at the next level.
“Right now I am working on strengthening my knees and ankles because I had a couple of injuries this past season. Hopefully that will prevent further injuries,” Ragland said. “One thing I have never really had is speed. I am fast, but I have never been able to keep up with the fastest players. One of the main things I will be working on is my speed and quickness.”
While no particular games stand out in Ragland’s mind over her vast career of travel and high school soccer, ironically, the one that stands out for Agnor happened in, of all places, Huntington.
“There are so many games they all run together, but this year’s (Mountain State Athletic Conference) tournament game against Huntington does stand out,” Agnor recalled. “Logan basically willed our team to the win and we had lost to (Huntington) during the regular season.”
