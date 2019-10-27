Players who miss time due to injury often show a little rust when they finally make it back.
Timmy Baker didn't appear to have any problems.
The Nicholas County quarterback played against Independence last Friday in his first game since getting hurt in Week 3 against Wyoming East. All he did against the Patriots was throw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-12 victory.
For his efforts, Baker is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Player of the Week award. He is joined by (in alphabetical order), Wyoming East's Caleb Bower, Shady Spring's Drew Clark, Wyoming East's Lydia Crook and Westside's Blake Goode.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Week 9 Standouts
Dustin Adkins threw four touchdown passes in Meadow Bridge's win at Montcalm. ... Caleb Bower ran for 268 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as Wyoming East took down PikeView. ... Drew Clark threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 90 yards and a fifth score to lead Shady Spring over Braxton County. ... Lydia Crook became the first female player ever for Wyoming East and made all seven of her PATs. ... Blake Goode had 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns and also threw for 165 yards and two TDs as Westside outslugged River View. ... Jadon Hershberger caught five passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns for Shady Spring. ... Justin Hill carried 10 times for 115 yards and three TDs for Nicholas. ... The Grizzlies also got three TD receptions and 152 yards from Luke LeRose. ... Caden Lookabill had three receptions for 122 yards and a score for Wyoming East. ... Tanner Jenkins led Westside's defense with 10 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. ... Trent Meador ran for 124 yards and a touchdown in Summers County's one-point loss at Pocahontas County. ... Ty Roles had three sacks for Meadow Bridge. ... Nick White led the Wildcats' run game with 134 yards on 19 carries.