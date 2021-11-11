Quick starts have keyed Independence

Fast starts have been a key for Independence this season.
In some of their bigger games, the Patriots were staked to early leads before fans could get comfortable in their aluminum bleacher seats.
The last thing you want to do is be down early to a juggernaut, but Class AA No. 2 Independence (8-0) has consistently put opponents behind the eight ball from the break this season.
Trey Bowers, a sophomore receiver who leads the team in receptions and touchdown receptions, was asked about the team’s quick starts earlier this season.
“We like to start the game off with a firework or something like that,” he said. “We like to come out and show what we’re going to do the rest of the game. I think it’s nice to score on the first drive off a long pass or a big play, something like that.”
That is something that No. 15 Shady Spring will look to avoid when the two battle in a Class AA first-round playoff battle Friday night at George D. Covey Field in Coal City.
The Tigers did not do that in the first matchup this season.
Independence’s Atticus Goodson scored on the Patriots' first possession on a 13-yard run in a game the Patriots led 19-0 after one quarter and won 50-17.
Quick starts have been the calling card for John H. Lilly’s Patriot teams at Independence and this team certainly bares that out. The Patriots have scored on their first possession six times and averaged leading after the first quarter by three possessions.
That’s hard to overcome.
Consider:
l In the opener against Liberty, Judah Price scored the season’s first touchdown on a 53-yard run less than two minutes in, the Patriots led 19-0 after one in a 47-0 victory.
l Against Westside the Patriots laid the hammer down early, Goodson’s first-possession 33-yard touchdown run starting a siege that saw Independence lead 37-0 after the first quarter.
l The 5-foot-8, 155-pound Price has had a huge hand in those quick starts by scoring on the first possession against Liberty, Man (a 30-yard-run), Nicholas County (a 58-yard pass from Logan Phalin) and Wyoming East (2-yard run).
It is imperative to somehow slow the Independence offense and Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto knows it.
Whether by the run or the pass, the Patriots have been built by big plays and every shred of statistical evidence points that out.
It starts with Goodson, who has amassed 1,118 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 90 carries this season. In the six games in which he has played, Goodson averages 15 carries, 186.3 yards per game, 12.4 yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.5 carries.
Price has 56 carries for 738 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns, giving him an eight-game average of seven carries a game, 92.3 yards per game and 1.5 touchdowns per game, and a touchdown every 4.7 carries. He also has six catches for 184 yards (30.7 yards per catch) and half his catches (3) have gone for touchdowns. His 17-touchdown total means he averages 2.2 touchdowns per game.
Bowers has 19 catches for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 23.1 yards per catch.
Cyrus Goodson, who leads the team in receiving yards, has 17 catches for 463 yards and six touchdowns, an average of 27.2 yards per catch.
Logan Phalin has thrown for 1,051 yards, completing 41 of 73 passes. He has only been intercepted once. He is averaging throwing for 131.4 yards per game, and averages 25.6 yards per completion and a touchdown per 2.3 completions.
So, what is a coach to do?
“It’s Football 101,” Culicerto said. “I love passing the ball. But running the ball is more high percentage. And they can do that. And if we don’t slow that down at all, then everything will be open. That makes the pass even more open. No doubt about it. We have to take away the run or slow it down. If they’re having their way with the run, we’re in big trouble.”
Shady Spring has been aided by the run of late as well.
On its current three-game winning streak – Ripley, Liberty and PikeView — the Tigers have rushed for nearly half of their 1,424 yards, putting up 684 and 11 touchdowns in the victories that helped Shady finish 7-3 and earn a playoff berth.
Caleb Whittaker, who had a nice 44-yard touchdown run against Independence in the first meeting this year, has rushed for 824 yards and nine touchdowns. Bryson Pinardo, who has been so valuable on defense averaging 18.1 tackles per game, has 312 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback Cam Manns has four rushing touchdowns.
James Sellards, like Pinardo an outstanding defender who averaged 18.4 tackles, is out with a knee injury.
Manns has thrown for 1,047 yards, and 10 touchdowns and his top targets are Jacob Showalter (16-314-4), Tyler Mackey (13-198-3), Gavin Davis (18-284-1) and Whittaker (15-130-1).
Jordan Harvey has 52.5 tackles for the Patriots (who count assists as a half tackle; some combine for total tackles) and has 15 tackles for a loss and Price 34.5, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Cyrus Goodson has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against Shady Spring, and Bowers and Colton Caron have two interceptions. Scott Kester averages 24.5 tackles and Parker Withrow 20.5.